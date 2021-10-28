Global Sports Trading Card Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $13.82 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach $98.75 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 23.01%

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Trading Card Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the Global Sports Trading Card Market was valued at USD 13.82 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 98.75 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.01% from 2020 to 2027.



The global sports trading card market is principally driven by significant technological advancements in the field of trading cards. Also, the fast growth of emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and the rapid urbanization globally is boosting the market. China and India are among two of the biggest emerging markets, holding lucrative opportunities for business expansions across the sports trading card industry.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Sports Trading Card Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Sports Trading Card Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Sports Trading Card Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Sports Trading Card Market.



The major players in the market are Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Topps., Upper Deck Company, and Others.



