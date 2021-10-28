BlockFi Welcomes Jennifer Hill to Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockFi, a crypto-financial services company, announced today that Jennifer Hill has joined its Board of Directors. Hill joins as the fourth independent non-executive director and will serve as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

"I am extremely proud to join BlockFi's Board at a momentous time of growth for both the company and the broader crypto markets space. Right now, both retail and institutional investors are rapidly incorporating crypto assets into their portfolios, and BlockFi is well-positioned to support mainstream adoption of this exceptionally performing asset class. Even more, I'm excited to be joining a Board that is wholeheartedly invested in BlockFi's mission of driving financial inclusion and pragmatic innovation in crypto and financial services at large," said Ms. Hill.

Hill is the Founder and CEO of Murphy Hill Consulting, LLC, where she serves as an independent non-executive director for a number of companies including Santander Asset Management, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Melqart Asset Management, and Arkadia Asset Management. Having expertise in capital markets, insurance, regulation, compliance, strategy and corporate restructuring, Hill also consults on a variety of enterprises within the financial ecosystem including fintech, payments, cryptocurrency, traditional asset management, risk management, insurance and cybersecurity. Prior to forming MHC, Hill spent 30 years at a number of financial services firms both in New York and London including most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Merrill Lynch & Co. and the wholesale banking division of Bank of America.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jennifer to our Board of Directors. BlockFi's founding mission has always been to build a bridge between cryptocurrency markets and traditional financial services. Jennifer's background and expertise embodies that ethos," said Zac Prince, CEO and Founder of BlockFi. "In particular, Jennifer's financial and operational expertise coupled with her deep knowledge of the traditional asset management space and strong background in corporate governance make her a natural and highly valuable addition to BlockFi's Board as the firm continues down a path of measured growth and scale."

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

She also consults on a variety of enterprises notably in the Financial Services arena of Fintech, Payment Processing, Cryptocurrency settlement and clearing, Asset Management, Risk Management, Insurance, Cyber Security and Capital Raising. She is a strategic advisor to Talos Trading and Argand Capital. She led the restructuring and sale of the Royal Bank of Scotland, leading the negotiation of the capital infusion of over $50 billion by Her Majesty's Treasury. She was the CFO of Tisbury Capital in London. Having spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, she held a variety of positions in Treasury, Risk, Leveraged Finance and the Executive office. In her early career at EAB, Credit Lyonnais and Citibank, Ms. Hill was an investment banker in the Financial Institutions Group. Ms. Hill currently is the Chairman of the Board of the Richman Center, a joint venture between the Business and Law Schools of Columbia University. She is a former Trustee of Hamilton College. She holds a B.A. from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School as well as a Series 7 and Series 27 (Financial and Operations Principal).

