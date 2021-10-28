Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition

Henderson, NV, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) (“LGBS”) is excited to announce the acquisition of North Star Developers from AAP, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPJ) (”AAPJ”). AAPJ will sell its 50% interest in North Star Developers to Legends Business Group, Inc. This acquisition is valued at $1.5 million dollars. AAPJ will receive 300,000,000 common shares of LGBS valued at .005 per share to complete the acquisition.

This transaction is considered favorable for both companies. AAPJ has three operating businesses, so that their management has determined that it is in the company’s best interest to sell its 50% interest in North Star Developers to LGBS. They feel that AAPJ’s investment in the very successful construction company, Red Tail Construction, warrants concentrating its current focus on continuing that company’s very favorable growth into the future while also developing more compatible business opportunities. AAPJ also retains a debt collection business which it continues to develop.

North Star Developers has many assets and, we feel, enormous potential. This will be outlined in a future news release. We are currently very busy. I have been traveling a lot lately, discussing and evaluating many projects and business opportunities. I’m excited to be moving in this direction, taking LGBS to the next step of becoming a fully operating company with a bright future. A new company website for LGBS is being developed and will be available very soon.

