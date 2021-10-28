(FUTU) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Futu Holdings Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) for violations of federal securities laws. Futu operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally.



On October 28, 2021, it was reported that a Chinese central banker warned that online brokerages not licensed in China are acting illegally if they serve Chinese clients via the Internet.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine when Futu became aware it was violating Chinese laws. Following this news, Futu stock dropped more than 20% in premarket trading on October 28, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Futu shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]



