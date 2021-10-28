Insights on the Functional Beverages Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Beverages Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional beverages market was valued at $110,148.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $200,080.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.



In 2020, the energy and sports drinks segments collectively accounted for 60.2% share in the global functional beverages market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to increase in popularity of energy and sports drinks in millennial population, rise in concerns about health, and surge in participation of people in sports & recreational activities.



People of different age groups are defining their own lifestyle and choosing specific food & beverages according to their interests and preferences. Functional beverages address these different needs. The functional beverage industry is anticipated to grow gradually, owing to the factors such as rise in demand for fast energy products and increase in investment by manufacturers of functional beverages. In addition, different variants, such as reduced sugar beverages, are witnessing increased popularity, due to increase in diet-conscious consumers. Moreover, surge in consumption of energy and sports drinks among college-going kids as well as the younger population is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are offering innovative products such as a variety of flavors and fortification with minerals, which are anticipated to fuel the global market growth.



Germany, U.S., Japan, India, China, and Russia are some of the major functional beverages consuming countries, due to increase in demand from millennial and surge in marketing activities. Improved distribution channels are driving the growth of the functional beverages market. Furthermore, surge in awareness among the population about the benefits of functional beverages & their affordability and increase in applications drive the growth of the market.



According to the functional beverages market analysis, the functional beverages market segmented into type, distribution channel, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into energy drinks, sports drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket and hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By end user, it is segregated into athletes, fitness lifestyle users, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the market are Red Bull, Dupont Nutrition Biosciences ApS, MaxiNutrition, Clif Bar, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Meiji Co., Ltd, Nestle S.A., National Beverage Corp., and Pepsico, Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global functional beverages market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for functional beverages in developing nations

3.5.1.2. Rise in consumption of natural sports drinks

3.5.1.3. Increase in purchasing power

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of healthier substitutes

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations and international quality standards

3.5.2.3. Government regulations for storage

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in investments by small- & mid-sized food product manufacturing companies

3.5.3.2. Rapid growth of the retail sector

3.5.3.3. Rise in demand for natural botanicals infused drinks and relaxation drinks

3.6. Market share analysis (2020)

3.6.1. By type

3.6.2. By distribution channel

3.6.3. By end user

3.6.4. By region

3.7. Parent market analysis

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on functional beverages market



CHAPTER 4: FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Energy drinks

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Sports drinks

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Dairy-based beverages

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Juices

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supermarket & hypermarket

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Specialty stores

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. E-Commerce

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Athletes

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Fitness lifestyle users

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Competitive dashboard

8.2. Competitive heatmap

8.3. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Red Bull

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Dupont Nutrition Biosciences ApS

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. MaxiNutrition

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. Clif Bar

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. The Coca-Cola Company

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Operating business segments

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5.7. Business performance

9.5.8. THE COCA-COLA COMPANY: NET OPERATING REVENUES, 2018-2020 ($MILLION)

9.6. MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. MEIJI CO., LTD.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.8. NESTLE S. A.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. National Beverage Corp.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Business performance

9.10. Pepsico, Inc.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Operating business segments

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Business performance

9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

