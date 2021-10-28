FirstBase Skincare Unveils Superpowered Vitamin C Serum that Seems to Turn Back the Clock

Calgary, AB, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are plenty of products on the market that make extreme promises about turning back the hands of time. In reality, very few of those products actually produce those results – which means people are wasting thousands of dollars on anti-aging products that do nothing more than collect in a cabinet.

Now, there is hope and it comes in the form of a sustainable, responsibly sourced Vitamin C serum that reveals real results, quickly, leaving skin radiant and fresh. FirstBase Skincare’s Double Dose SUPERPOWER organic Vitamin C serum is unlike any other product on the market today. This is a one-of-a-kind anti-aging serum made with ingredients derived from the Earth, including African baobab extract, a source of natural hydration that replaces harsh chemicals typically used for moisturizing, and

Acmella oleracea extract, a natural anti-aging mechanism—every ingredient rooted in nature.

Vitamin C is a super nutrient—rich in antioxidants that both hydrate skin and help to smooth fine lines and wrinkles—ideal for anyone searching for how to get even skin tone. While many products claim to provide real results—not all of them can deliver. This SUPERPOWER Vitamin C serum is different because, unlike most Vitamin C anti-aging products on the market—Double Dose Vitamin C serum is made with natural ingredients such as willow bark to promote even pigment – instead of heavy chemicals or perfumes. Using encapsulated stabilized naturally derived Vitamin C allows for fast absorption in the skin—providing optimum results within the first applications.

FirstBase’s Double Dose organic Vitamin C serum does more than smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Using Vitamin C serum for face or body promotes hydration and collagen production—which helps prevent wrinkles from forming in the first place. And, for those searching for how to fix congested skin—key ingredients found in Double Dose Vitamin C serum help clear blackheads caused by other facial products – and help smooth and even skin tone and age spots. Vitamin C complex is naturally stimulating and brightening—helping plump and soften skin and protect it from further damage.

Clinically proven effective, safe, and certified organic—FirstBase Vitamin C serum can be used on any type of skin. Studies have shown Vitamin C is the ideal topical agent for those with hypersensitive skin. FirstBase is one of the first beauty product companies to be named an ECOCERT® certified brand under Canada’s COSMOS standards—now anyone can experience brighter, more revitalized skin using the power of what the Earth has to offer.

About FirstBase Skincare

Their journey began as two best friends who became inseparable over a shared passion for holistic health, wellness, and beauty. For April and Beth, their plan was not to try and reinvent the wheel in skincare, rather bring things back to basics. As they got older, they realized that having fewer, better-quality products was the secret to healthy glowing skin. Aligning themselves with some of the top experts in the world, they set out to create a line of skincare products that supported people’s bodies, the largest natural living organism. They know there’s no miracle skin product out there to discover, and that the true discovery happens when you realize that the miracle is the power of the skin itself. They wanted to share these truly amazing products with the world but also their knowledge and passion for foundational health, with our community. For your skin to look its best, you need to feel your best.

