Hashed-backed DeFi Platform Krystal Debuts Token Launchpad, KrystalGO

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal, a multi-chain platform to easily access popular decentralized finance (DeFi) services and manage non-fungible tokens (NFTs), debuts its newest service KrystalGO. KrystalGO is a launchpad that allows community members to participate in public rounds of funding by various token projects.





In line with Krystal’s mission of simplifying access to DeFi, KrystalGO aims to be a platform where any community members can easily participate in token sales of high quality blockchain projects. With a simple user interface with straightforward requirements, users of all demographics can easily gain access to project launches on KrystalGO.

Krystal welcomes any DeFi and NFT projects built on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Avalanche to launch on KrystalGO. It will soon expand to cater to projects and users on other networks.

To participate, users go through a 4-step process

Participants are required to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. This is supported by a 3rd party service provider, Blockpass. Participants have to stake Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) and swap tokens on Krystal. There are no minimum requirements set for both.

Based on the amount of KNC staked and the USD value of token swaps, participants accumulate points.

For every KNC staked on KrystalGO, 1 point is awarded. For every 10 USD trade volume on Krystal, 1 point is awarded.

Trade volume of token swaps on Krystal is calculated in USD. It is calculated 30 days back from the end of a project’s registration stage.

Based on the points accumulated, participants will be allocated to their respective tiers. Participants in tiers Topaz & Obsidian go through a raffle process to be allocated a slot. Participants in tiers Emerald & Sapphire are automatically allocated a slot.

All participants with allocated slots are guaranteed token allocation. The higher the tier, the greater the token allocation.

4 Projects Launching in November

Krystal is pleased to have confirmed partnerships with 4 projects, which will be conducting token and NFT sales on KrystalGO in the month of November.

Pegaxy - November 5, 2021 Pegaxy is a racing game with futuristic mythological styling.

Pegaxy is built on a dual economic model with 2 native currencies. One of which is Pegaxy Stone (PGX), a governance token built on the Polygon (Matic) Chain.

KrystalGO will commence the sale of PGX tokens on November 5, 2021.

RIFI United - November 9, 2021 RIFI United is a P2E soccer manager simulator, and a product of Rikkei Finance.

RU is the in-game currency of RIFI United.

KrystalGO will commence the sale of RU tokens on November 9, 2021.

Blockchain Monster Hunt - November 10, 2021 Blockchain Monster Hunt is the first multi-chain NFT monster hunt game.

KrystalGO is pleased to be part of Genesis Hunt - an Initial NFT Offering (INO) event held across 10 launchpads. Different Genesis Monsters are released for sale on different launchpads.

The Genesis Monster - Animur will be exclusively available to be purchased on KrystalGO on November 10, 2021.

Elpis Battle - November 19, 2021

Elpis Battle is a Turn-based RPG NFT Game implemented on the Binance Smart Chain network.

EBA is the game’s governance token.

KrystalGO will commence the sale of EBA tokens on November 19, 2021.

“KrystalGO is a promising initiative by Krystal. It will serve as a platform to both expose quality projects to the community, and enable the community to get their foot in the door on many promising projects. Especially with its innovative allocation mechanism, projects can remain accessible to both small or big capital participants,” shares Simon Kim (CEO & Managing Partner, Hashed) about the prospect of KrystalGO.

“By supporting high quality DeFi and NFT projects on popular blockchains, KrystalGO is opening its doors to a huge community of projects and users. Perfectly aligned with our mission of improving accessibility of DeFi to the masses,” said Sunny Jain (CEO, Krystal).

Interested participants can visit the KrystalGO website to start preparing for the upcoming launches.

About KrystalGO:

KrystalGO is a platform that allows community members to participate in public rounds of funding by token projects.

KrystalGO has participation tiers designed to cater to users of different portfolios. To qualify, users are allotted points in 2 categories - amount of staked Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) tokens at KrystalGO, and overall token swap trading volume on the Krystal platform.

At launch, KrystalGO supports projects built on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Avalanche. It will soon expand to include other networks to cater to more projects and users.

To learn more, visit http://go.krystal.app.

About Krystal:

Krystal is a multi-chain platform to easily access popular decentralized finance (DeFi) services and manage NFTs. Krystal currently supports 23 DeFi services on 4 blockchains - Ethereum mainnet, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Avalanche.

Krystal has an intuitive user interface that acts as a single point of access to transact with leading protocols on each blockchain. This includes KyberDMM, Uniswap, Aave, Compound, Venus Protocol, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, QuickSwap & Pangolin et.al.

Krystal aims to be every user’s go-to venue for swapping tokens, earning passive income, NFT management, portfolio management and market insights. Topping it off, Krystal’s one-of-a-kind rewards program earns users bonus incentives when they trade or successfully refer friends. Since its launch in April 2021, Krystal has attracted thousands of users from over 87 countries.

To learn more, visit www.krystal.app.

