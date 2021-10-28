Insights on the Mobile Imaging Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Imaging Market by Service Type, Patient Type, and Facility: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile imaging market was valued at $29389.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53847.8 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030.



Mobile imaging service offers direct X-ray, electrocardiogram (EKG), and ultrasound services to medical facilities and residential and private sectors. Medical imaging is the technique of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging seeks to diagnose and treat disease. It has an established a database of normal anatomy and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities. Mobile medical imaging technologies are consistently changing the healthcare landscape. Mobile imaging solutions are gaining high traction, owing to increase in geriatric population and alarming increase in incidence of chronic diseases. In addition, development of digital radiology and use of picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) routinely help mobile imaging solutions to gain popularity.



Increase in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological disorders and surge in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases act as the key driving forces of the global mobile imaging market. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the medical imaging market, owing to increase in need for diagnostic testing of COVID-19-suspected cases. Moreover, strategic collaborations and acquisitions between key companies and significant development in digital radiology fuel growth of the market. However, high maintenance requirement of mobile imaging unit, shortage of skilled radiologists, and low flexibility of moving the mobile imaging units between different sites due to requirement of re-configuration of the modality are expected to limit growth of the market. In contrast, market players may focus on increasing awareness regarding mobile imaging services in regions with low adoption of mobile imaging services to enhance their market share and create lucrative opportunities for the mobile imaging market.



The global mobile imaging market is segmented into service type, patient type, facility, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By service type, the market is divided into X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, and others (PET scan and fluoroscopy). On the basis of patient type, it is categorized into adult and pediatric. Depending on facility, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others. Others again segmented into ambulatory imaging centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile imaging market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and services of mobile imaging used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases

3.5.1.2. Emergence of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

3.5.1.3. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions

3.5.1.4. Significant development in digital radiology

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High maintenance requirement

3.5.2.2. Low flexibility of moving the mobile imaging units

3.5.2.3. Shortage of skilled radiologists

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis on the mobile imaging market



CHAPTER 4: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. X-Ray

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. CT

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Ultrasound

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. MRI

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Mammography

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Nuclear Imaging

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY PATIENT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Adult

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Pediatric

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY FACILLITY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals and Clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Home Healthcare

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Accurate Imaging Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. Alliance Healthcare Services

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Cobalt Health

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. Front Mobile Imaging

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.6. Inhealth Group Limited

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

8.1.2. Company overview

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.8. Insights Health Services Corp.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.9. RadNet Inc.

8.9.1Company overview

8.9.2Company snapshot

8.9.3Operating business segments

8.10. Trident USA Health Services

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

