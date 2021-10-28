Camo and Snap Inc. Partner to Accelerate Augmented Reality Streams for Games, Meetings and Presentations

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reincubate , makers of Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers, and Snap Inc. are partnering to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyday meetings, presentations and streams through Snap's Camera Kit . Snap's AR capabilities, along with Camo 's zoom, pan, and other features, give people tools to personalize how they appear and interact while streaming, gaming, or videoconferencing.

"Camo is at the forefront of what comes after webcams, and that means devices with entirely new capabilities. For the first time, PC and Mac users have the power to use AR technologies without needing an expensive setup. By offloading the AR processing to your cell phone, we take advantage of their incredible cameras and processors for smoother, faster recording, podcasting, and streaming," says CEO and Founder of Reincubate, Aidan Fitzpatrick. "We're excited to be building on Snap's expertise to bring AR to the millions of streams already using Camo."

The new AR webcam features are available free and fully unrestricted for all users. Accessing the AR lenses is as simple as selecting them in Camo Studio, and the launch set comprises a dozen lenses across the following categories:

Focus: Lenses that help users focus on the speaker in streams, with aesthetic techniques such as "Portrait Mode" and background muting.

Accessibility: Lenses that help streamers and presenters convey visual cues for emotion and reaction more clearly, with face-tracking and use of emoji for face and hand signals.

Masking: Lenses to render the user with varying degrees of fidelity, such as with a light beauty filter, reduced colour-set, or even in sketch form. These lenses may help reduce presenter overwhelm on streams, combating the effects of "Zoom fatigue."

Novelty: A collection of more entertaining lenses from the Snap Lens Creator community, which range from adding a photorealistic cat to the streamer's scene through chromatic lighting effects to making them largely invisible.

"It's exciting to see how Camo is using Camera Kit to bring AR to streams, meetings and presentations, while also leveraging our Lens Creator community to extend their creativity to Camo's users," said Elliot Solomon, Director, Camera Platform Partnerships at Snap Inc.

Camo's AR features are live as of today on iOS, macOS and Windows, with support for Android coming later in 2021, along with new tools to help the Lens Creator community monetise their work. Camo's new AR capabilities will be explored and celebrated during a roundtable on the future of video and AR at 10 a.m. PT, October 28. Viewers can join live at camoapp.com/live .

About Reincubate

Founded in 2008, Reincubate makes Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers. By using the amazing cameras in cell phones, Camo provides video quality far in excess of any webcam or entry-level DSLR at a lower cost, with better software, and less hassle. Camo has been App of the Day in 168 countries in the App Store and featured in both the WSJ and NYT Wirecutter. Reincubate is based in London, UK, with a distributed team around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com .

