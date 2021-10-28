DTE Energy announces executive leadership changes

Renee Tomina promoted to senior vice president, Major Enterprise Projects

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced several executive appointments, aimed at developing key leaders and accelerating DTE’s aspiration to become the best-operated energy company in the country.

“The development of strong leaders who are committed to our company, our customers and our communities is critical to DTE’s continued success,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO of DTE Energy. “These organizational changes bring new insights, experience and perspectives to our journey toward service excellence.”

Renee Tomina is promoted from DTE Gas vice president to senior vice president, Major Enterprise Projects. Since joining the company in 2010, Tomina has held several leadership roles across the enterprise. In her new role, Tomina will lead the project management, planning and execution of the largest projects in DTE's $3 billion annual capital investment portfolio. Key initiatives span power generation, including the construction of DTE's new combined-cycle and renewable energy projects, distribution and the DTE Gas infrastructure upgrade program.

Tomina holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University and a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from Oakland University.

Cedric Flowers, director of Gas Platform Major Enterprise Projects, is promoted to vice president of DTE Gas, replacing Renee Tomina. Since joining DTE in 2019, Flowers has helped manage significant projects, including the successful completion of phase one of the $31 million Northern Michigan Reinvestment Project, the largest project in recent DTE Gas history. Flowers has extensive background in engineering, operations and business leadership in both publicly traded and privately backed energy companies.

Flowers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Christian Brothers University and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Florida Institute of Technology. He serves as a member of Oakland University’s School of Engineering Advisory Board.

Marco Bruzzano, vice president of Corporate Strategy, is promoted to senior vice president, Corporate Strategy and Regulatory Affairs. Bruzzano is focused on evaluating growth opportunities and generating growth for the company, along with working across DTE's executive team to shape company strategy. In leading Regulatory Affairs, Bruzzano will also be responsible for developing and managing DTE Gas and DTE Electric’s regulatory initiatives before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). Bruzzano has been in the energy industry for more than 30 years and with DTE since 2008. Bruzzano replaces Camilo Serna.

Bruzzano earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University. He also holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees, both in Mechanical Engineering, from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In 2018, Bruzzano was nominated by Gov. Rick Snyder to serve on the Michigan Infrastructure Council. Bruzzano also serves on the boards of the University Musical Society and NextEnergy.

Jaspreet Singh, director of Supply Chain Management, is promoted to vice president of Corporate Services. In his new role, Singh will be responsible for strategic management of the company’s procurement, supplier performance management, warehousing, fleet, facilities and real estate organizations. In addition, he will lead the implementation of environmental sustainability projects within DTE’s buildings, fleet vehicles and supply chain. He is also responsible for the company’s local and diverse supplier initiatives. Singh joined DTE in 2007 and replaces Tony Tomczak who was named vice president, Electric Sales and Marketing.

Singh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar University and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. Singh serves on the Board of Directors for the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion and Global Ties Detroit, a non-profit organization that hosts international exchange programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State and other government organizations, universities and think tanks that promote global exchange and citizen diplomacy.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

