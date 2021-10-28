Insights on the Smart Badge Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Badge Market by Offering, Communication, Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart badge market was valued at $17.51 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.00% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart badge is a compact multi-mode tracker with integrated sensors consolidating GPS, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi sniffer, low-power GPS, and geolocation technologies. These badges are multifunctional & ideal for all kinds of environments, outdoors and indoors and can be applied in various sectors such as manufacturing, smart construction, oil & gas, and corporate offices & buildings.



The growth of the global smart badge market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as growing use of smart badges to authenticate the identity of the person, securely controlling physical access of the users, and surge in demand for smart badges from the government & healthcare sector. In addition, rising demand for wearable access control devices for security management boosts the overall market growth. However, proliferation of digital id and lack of consumer awareness act as major restraints of the global smart badge industry. On the contrary, benefits, such as multifunctionality & flexibility and growing applications, of contactless interface smart badges are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the smart badge industry.



The global smart badge market is segmented into offering, communication, type, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is classified into hardware and software. Depending on communication, it is categorized into contact and contactless. The types covered in the study include smart badges without display, and smart badges with display. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is fragmented into government & healthcare, corporate, retail & hospitality, event & entertainment, and others.



Region-wise, the smart badge market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include Assa Abloy, CardLogix Corporation, Dorma+ Kaba Holdings AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, Identiv, Inc., Thales Group, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd., Watchdata Co., Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. Smart Badge patent analysis, by region (2019-2020)

3.3.2. Smart Badge patent analysis, by applicant

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increased efficiency offered by smart badge

3.4.1.2. Robust security

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High costs of incorporating chip cards

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. High demand from the Asia-Pacific region

3.4.3.2. Innovation of cloud-based system

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. COVID-19 outbreak

3.5.2. Impact on market size

3.5.3. Parent industry impact

3.5.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.4.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense

3.5.4.2. Focusing on next-generation products

3.5.4.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model

3.5.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: SMART BADGE MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: SMART BADGE MARKET, BY COMMUNICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Contact

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Contactless

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3.4. NFC technology

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.5. RFID technology

5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 6: SMART BADGE MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Smart Badges without Display

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Smart Badges with Display

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: SMART BADGE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Government & Healthcare

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Corporate

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Retail & Hospitality

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Event & entertainment

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: SMART BADGE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2021

9.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Competitive Heatmap

9.5. Key Developments

9.5.1. New Product Launches

9.5.2. Acquisition



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ASSA ABLOY Group

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. CardLogix Corporation

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. Dorma+kaba Holdings AG.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. R&D Expenditure

10.4.7. Business performance

10.5. IDEMIA

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. Identiv, Inc.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. Thales Group

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.8. UNITECH ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.9. Watchdata Technologies

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Operating business segments

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D Expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nifqj