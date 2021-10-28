Nuvei wins Payment Service of the year at Vixio Global Regulatory Awards

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its Mazooma platform, Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, is proud to be the first to bring Real-Time Payments to the U.S. sports wagering and iGaming industry. The offering enables players to receive payouts immediately into their bank accounts, safely and securely, 24/7/365.



On October 21st, 2021 our contribution to the industry was recognized as Mazooma won the Payment Service Or Solution Provider of the Year award at the 2021 Global Regulatory Awards hosted by VIXIO Gambling Compliance for its game-changing Instant Withdrawals feature.

“Real-time payments give consumers more choice. Through Nuvei’s diverse portfolio of payment methods, which now includes Instant Withdrawals, players will be able to instantly withdraw their winnings, any time of the year, immediately to their bank account,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “We will keep working hard to provide the most innovative payment options so our consumers have the smoothest and most reliable payment experience.”

Instant Withdrawals are a win-win for both players and operators. Players enjoy peace of mind with the option to access their winnings instantly. For the gaming operator, real-time withdrawals offer a better user experience than any other payment method available.

