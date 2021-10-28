College Fund Hosts 35 Mile Walk Fundraiser for Native American Heritage Month

Denver, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is Native American Heritage Month. There are more than 500 federally recognized Indian tribes in the United States. To help create greater awareness of the remarkable Indigenous histories, cultures, tribes, and how higher education can help these cultures and traditions continue, the American Indian College is launching a nationwide 35 Mile Walk Fundraiser, beginning November 1.

Joining the event is free and is as easy to participate as visiting the College Fund’s Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/collegefund or at the event page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3156451491301644/ and signing up for the event. Participants will receive a message on Facebook Messenger asking them to confirm an email address and zip code. From there, participants will be admitted to the private 35 Mile Walk Challenge Group, where they can create a fundraiser of their choice to benefit Native students through the American College Fund. Participants can set any monetary goal and raise the money in any way, but everyone must walk and log 35 miles—while sharing their stories and journeys on the group board along the way.

The 35 Mile Walk Fundraiser event ends November 30. So don’t delay--grab your walking stick and sign up today to help Native students and promote visibility of Indigenous people! Sign up here at: The event is a week away and there are already 5,000 people in the community ready to walk, learn, and share! Enter here at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3156451491301644/

About the American Indian College Fund —The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 32 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided $15.5 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2020-21. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $259 million in scholarships, program, and community support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Journalists: The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

