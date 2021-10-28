Innovaccer Highlighted in Latest KLAS Population Health Management Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that KLAS Research has rated the Company as a leading population health management (PHM) vendor for large organizations that need to integrate data to support complex value-based care reimbursement models.

In their report, PHM Downside Risk 2021, KLAS analysts state: "For larger organizations, Innovaccer earns high integration ratings for providing a system that is able to quickly integrate complex data." As an example, the report cites a large 20-hospital health system with revenue tied to increasingly aggressive risk models in most of its payer contracts. The provider turned to Innovaccer to help it integrate and analyze data from myriad sources, including its foundational Epic EHR, to provide complete and transparent data that supports payer contract negotiations.

Before partnering with Innovaccer, the provider had "too many different data sources and too many different systems," all of which had data for subsegments of their patient population. Now the health system uses Innovaccer's solution to centralize all of its data—EHR, claims, care management, social determinants of health, and more—from all of its HIT vendors. The result is a unified data platform that provides comprehensive analytics that support value-based care delivery, reimbursement, and the requisite contract negotiations that underpin risk-based models with payers.

The report includes feedback from a broad set of risk-bearing provider organizations, with input from top executives and healthcare leaders at some of the most prominent healthcare organizations in the U.S. The rankings were determined by provider experiences with a combination of in-depth interviews and research-driven meetings.

"KLAS Research reports are the gold standard for healthcare IT insights and rankings," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "Their findings are based on a rigorous methodology that's fundamentally driven by customer interviews and outcomes. We're grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences and results with KLAS analysts, for their commitment to put the patient back at the center of healthcare, and for partnering with us to help create the future of healthcare, together."



Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

