Linsoul Introduces Peacock Flight: The Hand-Crafted Professional In-Ear Monitors

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linsoul Audio has been striving to bring the acoustic performance of professional in-ear monitors to the public. After two years of putting passion for perfection to the test and engineering, Linsoul is in conjunction with Peacock Audio to introduce the Peacock Flight, which is the superior handcrafted true wireless earphones.

Each Peacock Flight unit is handcrafted from start to finish, from the shell molding process to the wiring of drivers. This is the real bespoke design, which makes the earphones be a true one-of-a-kind artwork. The engineering and tuning process is meticulously conducted, and strict testing of each driver component ensures the greatest precision and quality control.

Acoustic performance always goes first on priorities for earphones. Equipped with a Qualcomm APTX HD chipset, the Peacock Flight supports APTX codec, which ensures crystal clear sound production with extremely low latency. What's more, the Qualcomm QC3040 Bluetooth chipset brings a stable connection to achieve the most coherent connection and listening experience. On top of that, the Flight is also equipped with Qualcomm's latest Clear Voice Capture (CVC) 8.0. The CVC 8.0 is a noise reduction algorithm that effectively filters out background noise to reduce up to 30dB of unwanted ambient sounds during phone calls. By accurately calculating the position of the caller in relation to ambient sounds, CVC 8.0 allows a pure sound transmission for cleaner and more audible calls.

The Peacock Flight is designed to bring the top music experience to the listeners wherever they are. Being IPX4 water-resistant, they can enjoy a worry-free listening experience whether they are sweating away at the gym or on a crowded commuting bus. The Flight is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows systems, which means that it can connect via Bluetooth with smartphones, tablets, or computers.

The Peacock Flight is launched on Kickstarter at 10 a.m. EDT on October 28. Totally five colors are available. The price starts at $99 on a limited 200 amount, and the super early bird price is $109. After the campaign ends, the retail price will go up to $159. Some add-ons, such as a protective charging case, upgraded ear tips, and the wireless charger, will be offered to the campaign backers.

Linsoul was founded in 2016, and the team is grouped by professional product developers, experienced designers, and HiFi audiophiles. Our goal is to provide world-class customer service to the audiophile and music-loving communities. The founder of Linsoul realized that Hifi music listening should be inspirational and modernly stylish. It can be combined with sound quality and stylish to express your music style.

