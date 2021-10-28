Business activity results of the 1 half of the year 2021

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed on October 28, 2021 the results of Company’s business activity of 9 months of the year 2021 and financial state as at September 30, 2021 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of 9 months of the year 2021.

The result of Company’s business activities of 9 months of the year 2021 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union is profit in amount of EUR 1,957 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2020 was loss amounted to EUR 3,591 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 30,231 thousand (in 9 months of the year 2020 it was amounted to EUR 27,889 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) and AB Petrašiūnų Katilinė (code – 304217723) of 9 months of the year 2021 is profit in amount of EUR 1,581 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2020 was loss EUR 3,672 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 30,226 thousand (turnover from sales of 9 months of the year 2020 is amounted to EUR 27,884 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company as at the end of the reporting period (September 30, 2021) that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities, increased from 0.80 to 1.71 during the period from the end of the year 2020 (the rate of the Group increased from 0.75 to 1.59). The EBITDA of the Company of the 9 month of the year 2021 is EUR 7,428 thousand (EBITDA of the 9 month of the year 2020 was EUR 1,997 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 7,502 thousand (EBITDA of 9 month of the year 2020 was EUR 2,375 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of 9 month of the year 2021 together with the confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachment