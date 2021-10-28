Swapalease.com Releases Latest Figures on Lease Credit Approvals Showing a Slight Decrease for September

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 67.6% approval rate in September. The approval rate is a slight decrease from the 71.3% rate in August.



The September number is similar to the approval rate at the same time last year, when the approval rate was also at 67.6% after a few months of the pandemic setting in. Despite the small decline Swapalease.com executives believe the level of consumer credit continues to hold steady this year. Furthermore, overall vehicle shopping activity has been relatively stable along with the broader economy.



As consumers continue to increase their credit standings by paying down debt, Americans are now contemplating upgrading personal items including cell phones, computers and vehicles to new models. However, instead of going into car dealerships, customers are searching sites like Swapalease.com for inventory that may not be available in a traditional dealership setting.



“Since credit strength continues to rise due to the figures maintained throughout the year, lease credit approvals also continue to stabilize,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “Consumer confidence is relatively strong as many households were able to save money while also paying down revolving debt over the last year-and-a-half.”



Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.



About Swapalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com .

Press Contact:

Sarah Caro

Merit Mile

SCaro@meritmile.com

O – 561-362-8888

C – 863-599-0109