NasoNeb Welcomes Leading Otolaryngologists to Medical Advisory Board

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NasoNeb, Inc. (the “Company” or “NasoNeb”), a developer of innovative intranasal drug delivery and nasal care solutions, is proud to welcome Dr. Brian Rotenberg and Dr. Rodney Schlosser to the Company’s newly-formed Medical Advisory Board.



In pursuit of addressing the unmet needs of sinus and upper respiratory condition sufferers, NasoNeb is committed to putting clinic-quality intranasal drug delivery in the hands of patients through the development of innovative and efficient medical device technology.

Leveraging the vast clinical, surgical, and research experiences of industry leaders will provide NasoNeb with the strategic and technical guidance necessary in developing further solutions to bridge the gap between medical and surgical therapies.

“The caliber of the experts we seek will have a direct impact on the quality of care we can provide to acute and chronic sufferers alike,” said Anita Sutton, General Manager at NasoNeb. “We are fortunate to have partnered with two immensely accomplished practitioners and visionary researchers, Dr. Rotenberg and Dr. Schlosser.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Dr. Brian Rotenberg, Professor of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University commented, “Prior to joining NasoNeb’s Medical Advisory Board, I was struck by the evidence that their system delivers medication well beyond the capability of other products currently being prescribed.”

“I am optimistic that sharing the specialist perspective will enable further innovation in this space, and offer promising new hope for patients suffering from upper respiratory diseases. There is a place in this market for new thinking to create better care pathways and improve perioperative outcomes,” he said.

Looking at the possibilities ahead, Dr. Rodney Schlosser, Professor and Director of Rhinology and Sinus Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology at the Medical University of South Carolina added, “Topical medications have revolutionized our treatment approaches to chronic rhinosinusitis and other inflammatory conditions of the upper airway. I am excited to join the advisory board at NasoNeb to assist in designing and evaluating the highest quality of evidence-based medicine to improve outcomes for our patients.”

Embracing this significant milestone in the Company’s growth, Sutton stated, “Together, we are aligned in our mission to break down barriers to wellness, rooted in safe and effective nasal and sinus care. We are optimistic about the potential our medical advisors present as we look to expand further into the North American market.”

Introducing the charter members of NasoNeb’s Medical Advisory Board (in alphabetical order):

Dr. Brian Rotenberg MD MPH FRCSC, is Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University and Residency Program Director for the department. He is also Chair, Medical Advisory Committee at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

He obtained his MD degree at University of Toronto, as well as Royal College residency certification in Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery. He is dual fellowship trained in sinonasal surgery from the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital.

He is a founding member of the International Surgical Sleep Society and previous Scientific Chair of the Canadian Society of Otolaryngology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American Rhinological Society and a member of the Triological Society. An invited speaker nationally and internationally on topics relating to sleep apnea, snoring, and sinus disease, Dr. Rotenberg has more than 120 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters as well as funded research grants to study both sleep surgery and sinonasal outcomes.

Dr. Rotenberg is the Medical Director of Advanced Surgical Operatory Ltd., a division of Advanced Medical Group. In this role he has helped develop, and has oversight of, the first stand-alone Ambulatory Surgical Center in Southwestern Ontario.

Rodney J. Schlosser, M.D. is Professor and Director of Rhinology and Sinus Surgery in the Department of Otolaryngology at the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed his Otolaryngology residency at the University of Virginia and his Rhinology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, and has been on staff at MUSC since 2002.

Dr. Schlosser’s clinical areas of interest include revision sinus surgery, endoscopic repair of CSF leaks and skull base defects, resection of sinonasal and skull base tumors. His research interests include the mucosal immune response in various forms of chronic sinusitis, novel methods of drug delivery and clinical outcomes in patients undergoing medical and surgical treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis.

Dr. Schlosser has received research grants from the National Institute of Health, Veterans Administration, American Rhinologic Society, American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and numerous medical companies. He has published a textbook on endoscopic sinus surgery, as well as over 300 peer reviewed articles and 7 book chapters and has been an invited speaker throughout the U.S. and abroad.

About NasoNeb, Inc.

NasoNeb, Inc., a Trudell Medical Group company, is a global developer and manufacturer of intranasal drug delivery systems inspired by ENT clinics and designed with healthcare specialists in mind. The flagship product, NasoNeb® Sinus Therapy System, is a powered nasal nebulizer that delivers a high concentration of medication throughout the nasal and paranasal cavities to deliver fast and efficient relief for sinus and rhinitis patients. NasoNeb® is committed to working with physicians, hospitals, and patients globally to break down barriers to wellness and help people feel better and breathe better.

The Trudell Medical Group of companies manufactures and globally markets some of the leading brands in respiratory care, including the AeroChamber® brand of spacers, the Aerobika® brand of OPEP devices, and the AeroEclipse® brand of nebulizers.

For additional information on the Company or the product please visit nasoneb.com/pages/hcp .

