SmithGroup Promotes Jennifer Miller to Expand Midwest Business Development Team

Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation's largest integrated design firms, has promoted Jennifer Miller, CPSM to serve as director of business development based at its Ann Arbor office. The move supports strategic initiatives to broaden the company’s network of clients and expand its service offerings in targeted markets across the Midwest and beyond.

Miller possesses 14 years of industry experience and transitions into this position from her previously held post as manager of marketing for the office. She will now focus on growing the firm’s portfolio of award-winning work within its urban planning and design, mobility, campus planning and campus strategy and analytics groups. Recent commissions in these arenas include initiatives with the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority, City of Las Vegas, Cuyahoga County, California State University, Chico, University of Wisconsin, North Carolina State University and more.

SmithGroup’s planning, design and data strategists offer a complete suite of services that address the broad needs of institutions across a variety of scales. In her new role, Miller will connect clients with partners and teammates who excel in developing innovative strategies and design-based solutions that mitigate a range of functional and operational challenges.

Miller is a graduate of Central Michigan University and holds a Bachelor of Arts. She is also a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services and has obtained accreditation as a Certified Professional Services Marketer (CPSM).

