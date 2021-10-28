The Victory Bank Announces Opening of New Loan Office in Horsham, PA

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank has announced the opening of a loan office in Horsham, Pennsylvania, led by H. Steen Woodland II, “Steen” – Senior Commercial Relationship Manager. The loan office is located at 120 Gibraltar, Suite 215, Horsham, PA 19044. Hours are by appointment by calling 484-900-4030 or email info@victorybank.com.



“We are excited about increasing our focus on growth in the eastern Montgomery County market. We feel strongly about our bank’s success with Steen and his team’s ability to deliver sound financial advice and outstanding customer service. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. By living and working in Montgomery County for many years, they understand and are committed to the financial needs of local businesses,” stated Joseph Major, Chairman and Bank Leader of The Victory Bank.

Meet the team at the Horsham office:



H. Steen Woodland, II, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager, Senior Vice President, Team Leader

43 years of banking experience

Joined Victory Bank in January 2014

Bachelor of Arts degree from Muhlenberg College

Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at Bucknell University

Graduate of PA Banker’s Leadership Institute



Michael O. Aquaro, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President

20 years of Commercial Lending experience

Joined Victory Bank in November 2020

Bachelor of Arts degree in Organization Management from Eastern University

Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at Bucknell University

Jeremy Bucci, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President

15 years of banking experience in small and large financial institutions

Joined Victory Bank in May 2019

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ursinus College

Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph’s University

Dana Crouse, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President

13 years of banking experience in medium and large financial institutions

Joined Victory Bank in March 2021

Omega Training in Small Business and Commercial Loans



Jennifer Yoo, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President

10 years of experience in the financial industry

Joined Victory Bank in November 2020

Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from UCLA

Certification from RAM Commercial Lending Academy



Rosalia “Rose” Hoffman, Loan Portfolio Manager, Bank Officer

8 years of banking experience

Joined Victory Bank in October 2018

Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Montgomery County Community College

Attended Saint Joseph’s University for Political Science studies

Allison Davis, Relationship Assistant

5 years of experience in customer service

Joined Victory Bank in May 2021

Graduate of Cyber Reach Charter School



Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender offering high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website, VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

