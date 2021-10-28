The Victory Bank Announces Opening of New Loan Office in Horsham, PA

LIMERICK, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank has announced the opening of a loan office in Horsham, Pennsylvania, led by H. Steen Woodland II, “Steen” – Senior Commercial Relationship Manager. The loan office is located at 120 Gibraltar, Suite 215, Horsham, PA 19044. Hours are by appointment by calling 484-900-4030 or email info@victorybank.com.
“We are excited about increasing our focus on growth in the eastern Montgomery County market. We feel strongly about our bank’s success with Steen and his team’s ability to deliver sound financial advice and outstanding customer service. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. By living and working in Montgomery County for many years, they understand and are committed to the financial needs of local businesses,” stated Joseph Major, Chairman and Bank Leader of The Victory Bank.
Meet the team at the Horsham office:
H. Steen Woodland, II, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager, Senior Vice President, Team Leader
- 43 years of banking experience
- Joined Victory Bank in January 2014
- Bachelor of Arts degree from Muhlenberg College
- Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at Bucknell University
- Graduate of PA Banker’s Leadership Institute
Michael O. Aquaro, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President
- 20 years of Commercial Lending experience
- Joined Victory Bank in November 2020
- Bachelor of Arts degree in Organization Management from Eastern University
- Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at Bucknell University
Jeremy Bucci, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President
- 15 years of banking experience in small and large financial institutions
- Joined Victory Bank in May 2019
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ursinus College
- Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph’s University
Dana Crouse, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President
- 13 years of banking experience in medium and large financial institutions
- Joined Victory Bank in March 2021
- Omega Training in Small Business and Commercial Loans
Jennifer Yoo, Commercial Relationship Manager, Vice President
- 10 years of experience in the financial industry
- Joined Victory Bank in November 2020
- Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from UCLA
- Certification from RAM Commercial Lending Academy
Rosalia “Rose” Hoffman, Loan Portfolio Manager, Bank Officer
- 8 years of banking experience
- Joined Victory Bank in October 2018
- Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Montgomery County Community College
- Attended Saint Joseph’s University for Political Science studies
Allison Davis, Relationship Assistant
- 5 years of experience in customer service
- Joined Victory Bank in May 2021
- Graduate of Cyber Reach Charter School
Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender offering high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website, VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.
