Hotel Equities Fuels Hotel Operations With New Team Addition and Key Promotion

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator and developer Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced the addition of two key leadership positions to its hotel operations team. Peter Tziahanas was appointed Senior Vice President of Operations and David Rosenberg earned a promotion to Senior Vice President of Operations. Both executives will oversee large multi-branded portfolios across the United States. Tziahanas and Rosenberg report directly to HE’s President of Hotel Operations, Al Smith.

“Expanding our executive leadership team is a top priority as we continue to grow through performance,” said Al Smith. “Both David and Peter have diverse skillsets that always prioritize our culture while simultaneously driving accountability and results. Their combined efforts alongside their teammates will maximize operational efficiencies and allow us to provide the highest returns for our stakeholders.”

Tziahanas brings more than 25 years of progressive hotel operations and corporate leadership experience to his new role where he will be responsible for HE’s key lifestyle and owned assets within HE’s hotel management portfolio. He will work closely with our internal and external stakeholders to drive operational excellence and profitability while enhancing guest and employee engagement. Prior to joining Hotel Equities, Peter served in a variety of multi-unit roles with several notable management groups including HRI Lodging and Atrium Hospitality. He comes to Hotel Equities most recently from Davidson Hospitality Group where he served as Regional Vice President for the group’s lifestyle division, Pivot Hotels.

Rosenberg joined HE in 2020 as VP of Operations and has consistently driven improved performance across his portfolio. In his new role, he will continue to support HE’s deployment of analytic driven performance dashboards, leading HE’s M&A integrations and directly leading a large portion of HE’s growing hotel portfolio. David has experience in both Full Service and Select Service hotels in multiple U.S. markets and prior to joining HE, served as Vice President of Operations for HP Hotels, where he was responsible for driving results across a balanced scorecard to include top-line revenue, market share, profitability, GSS and team member engagement. Rosenberg also served in an executive role for Winegardner and Hammons.

