EquipmentShare's T3 Technology Earns AutoTech Breakthrough Fleet Management Innovation Award

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare is proud to announce that its T3 technology was named the Fleet Management Innovation of the Year by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards .

T3 , the operating system for construction, is a suite of apps that helps contractors, industrial and utility professionals manage their assets, people and materials in one place. The T3 platform features mobile and desktop apps that empower users to manage their fleet utilization, health, location, maintenance and more, regardless of vehicle or fleet make, model or OEM. Small construction firm business owners and global corporations use T3 and its apps to gain visibility and control over their daily operations.

"Disconnected assets are a problem for many industries, like construction, trucking, plumbing and HVAC, and more," Managing Director of the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Bryan Vaughn said. "Many fleet managers rely on memory to track their fleet. T3 from EquipmentShare allows them to view equipment status and location from their cell phone or computer. We're proud to present EquipmentShare with the Fleet Management Innovation of the Year award for providing visibility to fleet management in construction and beyond."

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries.

EquipmentShare has built one of the fastest-growing rental businesses in the world by integrating its cloud-connected platform, T3, into the rental experience. The company launched T3 this year to build upon its fleet management system ES Track, which has helped thousands of contractors successfully manage their fleet and equipment assets.

"We're honored to win this award from AutoTech Breakthrough," EquipmentShare President and Co-founder Willy Schlacks said. "Our team has worked hard to develop this technology for our customers. Our mission was to build an operating system that would go beyond just asset tracking to help make construction more efficient. Our customers needed a solution to digitize their paper-and-pen workflows and streamline communications around fleet management tasks and more. It's technology that helps our customers build with control."

The T3 Fleet app, one of several solutions offered in the T3 platform, empowers fleet managers, equipment managers, service managers, operators and office administrators to manage equipment and vehicle assets from anywhere via their mobile or desktop device. T3 Fleet monitors machine downtime, GPS location and maintenance intervals for total visibility and control over utilization, including assets that are owned or rented from outside vendors. This saves customers time, money and resources on the jobsite or facility. Learn more about T3 Fleet and T3's other apps for managing assets, people and materials.

EquipmentShare's rental and retail customers can receive access to T3 technology when they rent or purchase equipment from any EquipmentShare location across the nation. To learn more about EquipmentShare, T3 technology and its benefits for construction and fleet management professionals, visit equipmentshare.com/t3 .

Headquartered in Columbia, Mo., EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction solutions provider dedicated to solving industry pain points through smart jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail and service centers. EquipmentShare's cloud-connected platform, T3, is powered by telematics and machine hardware to give construction and industrial companies a real-time view into their jobsite and operations. EquipmentShare's enterprise suite of apps is OEM-agnostic and can track and manage any piece of equipment, regardless of brand, to help fleet managers monitor assets, prevent theft and machine misuse, track employee hours and shifts, increase machine utilization, streamline maintenance and prevent unplanned downtime. Founded in 2014, EquipmentShare employs nearly 3,000 team members of diverse perspectives that push the boundaries of possibilities to create unparalleled customer value, support their communities and empower construction professionals to work more efficiently. EquipmentShare's growing presence of locations, which includes equipment and service yards, research and development sites, dealerships for major brands, administrative offices and specialty solutions locations, serve the rising demand for the company's equipment and digital solutions. To learn more, visit equipmentshare.com .



