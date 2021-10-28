Lloyds Bank plc Q3 2021 Interim Management Statement

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Income statement

In the nine months to 30 September 2021, the Group recorded a profit before tax of £5,103 million compared to £620 million in the same period in 2020, representing an increase of £4,483 million largely reflecting the improved economic outlook for the UK in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the deterioration assumed in 2020. Profit after tax was £4,962 million.

Total income decreased by £162 million, or 1 per cent, to £11,072 million in the nine months to 30 September 2021 compared to £11,234 million in the first nine months of 2020; there was a decrease of £77 million in net interest income and a decrease of £85 million in other income.

Net interest income was down £77 million, or 1 per cent, to £8,249 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to £8,326 million in the first nine months of 2020. The net interest margin reduced slightly reflecting the lower rate environment and change in asset mix. Average interest-earning assets increased driven by growth in the open mortgage book and the impact of government supported loan schemes, partially offset by lower balances in credit cards and motor finance, the effects of the continued optimisation of the Corporate and Institutional book within Commercial Banking and the repayment of revolving credit facilities provided to support Commercial Banking clients during the pandemic.

Other income was £85 million lower at £2,823 million in the nine months to 30 September 2021 compared to £2,908 million in the same period last year. Net fee and commission income was £156 million higher, with increases in card and other transaction-based income, reflecting improved levels of customer activity following the easing of restrictions relating to the pandemic, and increased activity with commercial banking customers driving higher fees. However, other operating income decreased by £246 million due to lower levels of operating lease rental income as a result of the reduced Lex Autolease vehicle fleet size and reduced gains on the disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income.

Total operating expenses increased by £93 million to £6,760 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to £6,667 million in the first nine months of 2020, due to an increase in regulatory provision charges. There was a decrease of £95 million in operating costs reflecting a reduction in depreciation of tangible fixed assets, due to the reduced Lex Autolease vehicle fleet size; gains on disposal of operating lease assets, accounted for within operating expenses, were higher but partially offset by higher restructuring costs, primarily technology research and development costs and severance, as well as higher regulatory programme costs. Staff costs were 4 per cent higher at £2,792 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to £2,691 million in the first nine months of 2020, reflecting higher charges for variable remuneration and an increase in severance costs.

The charge in respect of regulatory provisions was £188 million higher at £413 million and related to pre-existing programmes. With respect to HBOS Reading, year to date £190 million has been recognised in relation to redress and operational costs. As previously indicated, further significant charges could be required in future quarters, although it is not possible to reliably estimate the potential impact or timings at this stage.

Impairment in the first nine months of the year was a net credit of £791 million, compared to a net charge of £3,947 million in the first nine months of 2020, largely reflecting the improved UK macroeconomic outlook. Credit performance remains strong, with sustained low levels of new to arrears.

The ECL allowance in respect of loans and advances to customers was £4,371 million, a coverage ratio of 0.9 per cent. Observed credit performance remained robust in the period, with the flow of assets into arrears, defaults and write-offs remaining at low levels. The Group has retained the judgemental overlays applied at year end and has continued to offset modelled releases not deemed reflective of underlying risk. The Group's £400 million central overlay has been maintained.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE (continued)

The Group recognised a tax expense of £141 million in the period compared to a credit of £307 million in the first nine months of 2020. In March 2021, the UK Government announced its intention to increase the rate of corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from 1 April 2023 and this was substantively enacted on 24 May 2021. As a result of this change in tax rate, the Group has recognised a £1,189 million deferred tax credit in the income statement and a £167 million debit within other comprehensive income, increasing the Group's net deferred tax asset by £1,022 million.

Balance sheet

Total assets were £3,179 million higher at £603,118 million at 30 September 2021 compared to £599,939 million at 31 December 2020. Loans and advances to customers decreased by £198 million, to £479,943 million at 30 September 2021 compared to £480,141 million at 31 December 2020. Excluding reverse repurchase agreements, loans and advances to customers, net of impairment allowances, were £7,178 million higher as an increase in the open mortgage book was only partially offset by reductions in the closed mortgage book, motor finance and larger corporate lending; however customer reverse repurchase agreement balances decreased by £7,376 million compared to 31 December 2020. Derivative assets were £2,123 million lower at £6,218 million compared to £8,341 million at 31 December 2020, reflecting reduced volumes and movements in interest and exchange rates over the first nine months of 2021.

Total liabilities were £2,062 million higher at £560,883 million compared to £558,821 million at 31 December 2020. Customer deposits increased by £24,883 million, or 6 per cent, to £459,452 million compared to £434,569 million at 31 December 2020, as a result of growth in retail current and savings accounts and commercial deposits. This increase was partly offset by reductions in deposits from banks, which were £15,238 million lower at £9,759 million, and debt securities in issue, which were £3,932 million lower at £55,361 million, both reflecting the reduced need for wholesale funding following the further growth in customer deposits, and in derivative liabilities which were £3,588 million lower as a result of both reduced volumes and rate movements.

Shareholders' equity increased by £2,767 million to £37,872 million; profit for the period was partly offset by movements in the cash flow hedging reserve and ordinary dividends paid of £1,000 million.

Capital

The Group's Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio has increased from 15.5 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 16.0 per cent1 at 30 September 2021, primarily as a result of profit for the period and a reduction in risk-weighted assets, partially offset by the foreseeable dividend accrual, a reduction in IFRS 9 transitional relief and pension contributions. The tier 1 capital ratio reduced from 19.8 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 19.0 per cent1 at 30 September 2021 and the total capital ratio reduced from 23.5 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 22.3 per cent1 at 30 September 2021, largely reflecting the annual reduction in transitional limits applied to legacy tier 1 and tier 2 capital instruments in addition to the derecognition of called AT1 and tier 2 instruments, offset in part by the issuance of new AT1 and tier 2 instruments, the increase in CET1 capital and the reduction in risk-weighted assets.

Risk-weighted assets reduced by £4.2 billion to £166.7 billion at 30 September 2021 compared to £170.9 billion at 31 December 2020, primarily driven by continued optimisation activity undertaken in Commercial Banking, partially offset by limited credit migration and balance sheet growth.

The Group's UK leverage ratio of 5.2 per cent1 at 30 September 2021 has reduced from 5.5 per cent at 31 December 2020.

1 Incorporating profits for the quarter that remain subject to formal verification in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) Nine

months

ended 30

Sep 2021 Nine

months

ended 30

Sep 2020 £m £m Net interest income 8,249 8,326 Other income 2,823 2,908 Total income 11,072 11,234 Operating expenses (6,760 ) (6,667 ) Impairment credit (charge) 791 (3,947 ) Profit before tax 5,103 620 Tax (expense) credit (141 ) 307 Profit for the period 4,962 927 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,645 593 Profit attributable to other equity holders 290 313 Profit attributable to equity holders 4,935 906 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 27 21 Profit for the period 4,962 927





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET At 30 Sep

2021 At 31 Dec

2020 £m £m (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash and balances at central banks 50,329 49,888 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,364 1,674 Derivative financial instruments 6,218 8,341 Loans and advances to banks 8,538 5,950 Loans and advances to customers 479,943 480,141 Debt securities 4,592 5,137 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 773 738 Financial assets at amortised cost 493,846 491,966 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 27,600 27,260 Other assets 23,761 20,810 Total assets 603,118 599,939 Liabilities Deposits from banks 9,759 24,997 Customer deposits 459,452 434,569 Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 7,478 6,875 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 6,647 6,831 Derivative financial instruments 4,640 8,228 Debt securities in issue 55,361 59,293 Subordinated liabilities 8,388 9,242 Other liabilities 9,158 8,786 Total liabilities 560,883 558,821 Ordinary shareholders' equity 37,872 35,105 Other equity instruments 4,268 5,935 Non-controlling interests 95 78 Total equity 42,235 41,118 Total equity and liabilities 603,118 599,939

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Basis of presentation

This release covers the results of Lloyds Bank plc (the Bank) together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the nine months ended 30 September 2021.

Accounting policies

The accounting policies are consistent with those applied by the Group in its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

2. Capital

Capital and leverage ratios reported as at 30 September 2021 incorporate profits for the three months to that date that remain subject to formal verification in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation. The Group's Q3 2021 Interim Pillar 3 Report can be found at: https://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/investors/financial-downloads.html

3. UK economic assumptions

Base case scenario by quarter

Key quarterly assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented quarter on quarter, house price growth and commercial real estate growth are presented year on year and UK Bank Rate is presented end quarter. Unemployment is presented as the average for the quarter.

First

quarter

2021

Second

quarter

2021

Third

quarter

2021

Fourth

quarter

2021

First

quarter

2022

Second

quarter

2022

Third

quarter

2022

Fourth

quarter

2022 At 30 September 2021 %

%

%

%

%

%

%

% Gross domestic product (1.6 ) 4.8 1.4 1.5 0.9 0.9 0.6 0.3 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.25 0.25 0.50 Unemployment rate 4.9 4.7 4.7 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.4 5.4 House price growth 6.5 8.7 5.2 4.8 4.6 2.9 2.0 1.4 Commercial real estate price growth (2.9 ) 3.4 3.5 2.1 1.3 (1.3 ) (0.6 ) 0.4

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

3. UK economic assumptions (continued)

Scenarios by year

Key annual assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented as an annual change, house price growth and commercial real estate price growth are presented as the growth in the respective indices within the period. UK Bank Rate and unemployment rate are averages for the period. The upside, base case and downside scenarios are weighted at 30 per cent each, with the severe downside scenario weighted at 10 per cent.

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2021-2025

average At 30 September 2021 %

%

%

%

%

% Upside Gross domestic product 6.7 5.5 1.1 1.4 1.4 3.2 UK Bank Rate 0.26 1.57 1.62 1.78 2.03 1.45 Unemployment rate 4.6 4.1 4.0 3.8 3.8 4.1 House price growth 5.8 4.5 5.2 5.2 4.2 5.0 Commercial real estate price growth 7.7 6.5 2.6 1.8 0.5 3.8 Base case Gross domestic product 6.3 5.0 1.5 1.3 1.3 3.1 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.28 0.50 0.69 0.94 0.50 Unemployment rate 5.0 5.5 5.2 4.9 4.7 5.1 House price growth 4.8 1.4 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.7 Commercial real estate price growth 2.1 0.4 1.3 1.4 0.7 1.2 Downside Gross domestic product 6.1 4.1 1.1 1.3 1.4 2.8 UK Bank Rate 0.11 0.16 0.17 0.19 0.28 0.18 Unemployment rate 5.3 6.9 6.8 6.4 6.0 6.3 House price growth 3.6 (4.8 ) (7.6 ) (5.3 ) (2.7 ) (3.4 ) Commercial real estate price growth (1.2 ) (5.7 ) (1.4 ) 0.0 0.2 (1.6 ) Severe downside Gross domestic product 5.5 2.4 0.8 1.2 1.4 2.3 UK Bank Rate 0.08 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.04 Unemployment rate 5.9 9.1 9.1 8.4 7.7 8.0 House price growth 3.1 (7.9 ) (13.1 ) (10.1 ) (6.4 ) (7.0 ) Commercial real estate price growth (7.2 ) (16.4 ) (7.3 ) (2.2 ) 0.4 (6.7 )

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

4. Group loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowances

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 2

as % of

Stage 3

as % of

At 30 September 2021 £m £m £m £m £m total total Loans and advances to customers UK Mortgages 267,757 27,171 1,932 11,429 308,289 8.8 0.6 Credit cards 11,100 2,970 305 - 14,375 20.7 2.1 Loans and overdrafts 7,818 1,473 287 - 9,578 15.4 3.0 UK Motor Finance 12,143 2,170 217 - 14,530 14.9 1.5 Other1 17,285 1,617 467 - 19,369 8.3 2.4 Retail 316,103 35,401 3,208 11,429 366,141 9.7 0.9 SME1 27,945 2,884 852 - 31,681 9.1 2.7 Corporate and other1 32,881 3,703 2,124 - 38,708 9.6 5.5 Commercial Banking 60,826 6,587 2,976 - 70,389 9.4 4.2 Central items1 47,690 30 64 - 47,784 0.1 0.1 Total gross lending 424,619 42,018 6,248 11,429 484,314 8.7 1.3 ECL allowance on drawn balances (1,085 ) (1,483 ) (1,617 ) (186 ) (4,371 ) Net balance sheet carrying value 423,534 40,535 4,631 11,243 479,943 Group ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK Mortgages 122 394 175 187 878 44.9 19.9 Credit cards 157 440 131 - 728 60.4 18.0 Loans and overdrafts 158 269 132 - 559 48.1 23.6 UK Motor Finance2 150 126 143 - 419 30.1 34.1 Other 49 102 56 - 207 49.3 27.1 Retail 636 1,331 637 187 2,791 47.7 22.8 SME 87 115 100 - 302 38.1 33.1 Corporate and other 84 197 879 - 1,160 17.0 75.8 Commercial Banking 171 312 979 - 1,462 21.3 67.0 Central items 407 2 10 - 419 0.5 2.4 Total ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) 1,214 1,645 1,626 187 4,672 35.2 34.8 Group ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers3 UK Mortgages - 1.5 9.1 1.6 0.3 Credit cards 1.4 14.8 55.7 - 5.1 Loans and overdrafts 2.0 18.3 61.4 - 5.9 UK Motor Finance 1.2 5.8 65.9 - 2.9 Corporate and other 0.3 6.3 21.0 - 1.1 Retail 0.2 3.8 22.2 1.6 0.8 SME 0.3 4.0 13.7 - 1.0 Other 0.3 5.3 41.5 - 3.0 Commercial Banking 0.3 4.7 34.4 - 2.1 Central items 0.9 6.7 15.6 - 0.9 Total ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers 0.3 3.9 28.1 1.6 1.0

1 Retail other, SME and Corporate and other include BBLS related assets. Central items includes reverse repos of £47.1 billion.

2 UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £135 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios.

3 Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Credit cards of £70 million, Loans and overdrafts of £72 million, Retail other of £200 million, SME of £124 million and Corporate and other of £4 million.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

4. Group loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowances (continued)

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 2

as % of

Stage 3

as % of

At 31 December 2020 £m £m £m £m £m total total Loans and advances to customers UK Mortgages 251,418 29,018 1,859 12,511 294,806 9.8 0.6 Credit cards 11,496 3,273 340 - 15,109 21.7 2.3 Loans and overdrafts 7,710 1,519 307 - 9,536 15.9 3.2 UK Motor Finance 12,786 2,216 199 - 15,201 14.6 1.3 Other1 17,879 1,304 184 - 19,367 6.7 1.0 Retail 301,289 37,330 2,889 12,511 354,019 10.5 0.8 SME1 27,015 4,500 791 - 32,306 13.9 2.4 Corporate and other1 29,882 9,438 2,694 - 42,014 22.5 6.4 Commercial Banking 56,897 13,938 3,485 - 74,320 18.8 4.7 Central items1 57,422 12 69 - 57,503 - 0.1 Total gross lending 415,608 51,280 6,443 12,511 485,842 10.6 1.3 ECL allowance on drawn balances (1,347 ) (2,125 ) (1,968 ) (261 ) (5,701 ) Net balance sheet carrying value 414,261 49,155 4,475 12,250 480,141 Group ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK Mortgages 107 468 191 261 1,027 45.6 18.6 Credit cards 240 530 153 - 923 57.4 16.6 Loans and overdrafts 224 344 147 - 715 48.1 20.6 UK Motor Finance2 197 171 133 - 501 34.1 26.5 Other 46 124 59 - 229 54.1 25.8 Retail 814 1,637 683 261 3,395 48.2 20.1 SME 142 234 126 - 502 46.6 25.1 Corporate and other 172 475 1,161 - 1,808 26.3 64.2 Commercial Banking 314 709 1,287 - 2,310 30.7 55.7 Central items 410 - 12 - 422 - 2.8 Total ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) 1,538 2,346 1,982 261 6,127 38.3 32.3 Group ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers3 UK Mortgages - 1.6 10.3 2.1 0.3 Credit cards 2.1 16.2 56.0 - 6.1 Loans and overdrafts 2.9 22.6 64.2 - 7.6 UK Motor Finance 1.5 7.7 66.8 - 3.3 Other 0.3 9.5 39.3 - 1.2 Retail 0.3 4.4 25.2 2.1 1.0 SME 0.5 5.2 19.1 - 1.6 Corporate and other 0.6 5.0 43.2 - 4.3 Commercial Banking 0.6 5.1 38.5 - 3.1 Central items 0.7 - 17.4 - 0.7 Total ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers 0.4 4.6 32.4 2.1 1.3

1 Retail other, SME and Corporate and other include BBLS related assets. Central items includes reverse repos of £54.4 billion.

2 UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £192 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios.

3 Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Credit cards of £67 million, Loans and overdrafts of £78 million, Retail other of £34 million, SME of £132 million and Corporate and other of £6 million.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains certain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy, plans and/or results of Lloyds Bank plc together with its subsidiaries (the Lloyds Bank Group) and its current goals and expectations. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about Lloyds Bank Group's or its directors' and/or management's beliefs and expectations, are forward looking statements. Words such as, without limitation, 'believes', 'achieves', 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'expects', 'targets', 'should', 'intends', 'aims', 'projects', 'plans', 'potential', 'will', 'would', 'could', 'considered', 'likely', 'may', 'seek', 'estimate', 'probability', 'goal', 'objective', 'deliver', 'endeavour', 'prospects', 'optimistic' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements concern or may affect future matters, including but not limited to: projections or expectations of Lloyds Bank Group's future financial position, including profit attributable to shareholders, provisions, economic profit, dividends, capital structure, portfolios, net interest margin, capital ratios, liquidity, risk-weighted assets (RWAs), expenditures or any other financial items or ratios; litigation, regulatory and governmental investigations; Lloyds Bank Group's future financial performance; the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs; Lloyds Bank Group's ESG targets and/or commitments; statements of plans, objectives or goals of Lloyds Bank Group's or its management and other statements that are not historical fact; expectations about the impact of COVID-19; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will or may occur in the future. Factors that could cause actual business, strategy, plans and/or results (including but not limited to the payment of dividends) to differ materially from forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions in the UK and internationally; market related risks, trends and developments; fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, exchange rates, stock markets and currencies; volatility in credit markets; any impact of the transition from IBORs to alternative reference rates; the ability to access sufficient sources of capital, liquidity and funding when required; changes to the Lloyds Bank Group's or Lloyds Banking Group plc's credit ratings; the ability to derive cost savings and other benefits including, but without limitation, as a result of any acquisitions, disposals and other strategic transactions; potential changes in dividend policy; the ability to achieve strategic objectives; management and monitoring of conduct risk; exposure to counterparty risk; credit rating risk; instability in the global financial markets, including within the Eurozone, and as a result of uncertainty surrounding the exit by the UK from the European Union (EU) and the effects of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement; political instability including as a result of any UK general election and any further possible referendum on Scottish independence; technological changes and risks to the security of IT and operational infrastructure, systems, data and information resulting from increased threat of cyber and other attacks; natural pandemic (including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic) and other disasters; inadequate or failed internal or external processes or systems; acts of hostility or terrorism and responses to those acts, or other such events; geopolitical unpredictability; risks relating to sustainability and climate change (and achieving climate change ambitions), including the Lloyds Bank Group's or Lloyds Banking Group plc's ability along with the government and other stakeholders to measure, manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change effectively; changes in laws, regulations, practices and accounting standards or taxation; changes to regulatory capital or liquidity requirements and similar contingencies; the policies and actions of governmental or regulatory authorities or courts together with any resulting impact on the future structure of the Lloyds Bank Group; projected employee numbers and key person risk; the impact of competitive conditions; and exposure to legal, regulatory or competition proceedings, investigations or complaints. A number of these influences and factors are beyond Lloyds Bank Group's control. Please refer to the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Lloyds Bank plc with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of certain factors and risks. Lloyds Bank plc may also make or disclose written and/or oral forward-looking statements in other written materials and in oral statements made by the directors, officers or employees of Lloyds Bank plc to third parties, including financial analysts. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of today's date, and the Lloyds Bank Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute a public offer under any applicable law or an offer to sell any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or financial instruments.

