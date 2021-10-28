FAIRFIELD COUNTY BUSINESS COLLABORATIVE FOR EDUCATION EQUITY ANNOUNCES $50,000 CHALLENGE GRANT TO BENEFIT NORWALK PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS AND TEACHERS

norwalk, connecticut, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fairfield County Business Collaborative for Education Equity today launched its third funding initiative, a $50,000 challenge grant to support Norwalk Public Schools teachers and their students with DonorsChoose.

Established in August of 2020, the Fairfield County Business Collaborative for Education Equity is a multi-year local impact and funding partnership that capitalizes on the combined impact of our region’s philanthropic corporate sector. Its goal is to help reduce and eliminate educational disparities among Fairfield County’s most vulnerable pre-K through 12+ students, their parents and guardians, as well as teachers and staff through distribution of grant funding for qualified projects.

The Business Collaborative supports local nonprofit organizations and initiatives in the Greater Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford regions with financial contributions, employee volunteerism and expertise, mentorship and internship opportunities, and other resources. Founding members include Bank of America, First County Bank, Lapine Associates, Pitney Bowes, Synchrony, Tudor Foundation, and Xerox, in partnership with Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF).