Kvika banki hf.: Changes in financial calendar

Kvika has updated it‘s financial calendar for the year 2021. According to the updates Kvika‘s financial statements for Q3 will be published on 10 November instead of 24 November. The financial statements will be published after market closing.
Updated financial calendar will be as follows:
|Publication
|Date
|Q4 2020 Resaults
|17.2.2021 - end of day
|Annual general meeting 2021
|21.4.2021 - end of day
|Q1 2021 Results
|27.5.2021 - end of day
|Q2 2021 Results
|26.8.2021 - end of day
|Q3 2021 Results
|10.11.2021 - end of day
|Q4 2021 Results
|24.2.2022 - end of day
All dates are subject to changes.