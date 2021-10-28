Kvika banki hf.: Changes in financial calendar

Kvika has updated it‘s financial calendar for the year 2021. According to the updates Kvika‘s financial statements for Q3 will be published on 10 November instead of 24 November. The financial statements will be published after market closing. 

Updated financial calendar will be as follows:

PublicationDate
Q4 2020 Resaults17.2.2021 - end of day
Annual general meeting 202121.4.2021 - end of day
Q1 2021 Results27.5.2021 - end of day
Q2 2021 Results26.8.2021 - end of day
Q3 2021 Results10.11.2021 - end of day
Q4 2021 Results24.2.2022 - end of day

All dates are subject to changes.