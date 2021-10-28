Kvika banki hf.: Changes in financial calendar

Icelandic English

Kvika has updated it‘s financial calendar for the year 2021. According to the updates Kvika‘s financial statements for Q3 will be published on 10 November instead of 24 November. The financial statements will be published after market closing.



Updated financial calendar will be as follows:

Publication Date Q4 2020 Resaults 17.2.2021 - end of day Annual general meeting 2021 21.4.2021 - end of day Q1 2021 Results 27.5.2021 - end of day Q2 2021 Results 26.8.2021 - end of day Q3 2021 Results 10.11.2021 - end of day Q4 2021 Results 24.2.2022 - end of day

All dates are subject to changes.