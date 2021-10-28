Vytalize Health Partners With Glucose Guards to Improve the Quality of Care for Patients While Reducing Healthcare Costs

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Guards, a gamified diabetes management company, announced a partnership with Vytalize Health, a leading provider of value-based healthcare for the Medicare population, to improve the quality of care for patients while reducing healthcare costs. This partnership helps close care gaps for patients with diabetes. Together, Vytalize and Glucose Guards are driving down healthcare costs, reducing complications, and, most importantly, improving the quality of life for people with diabetes.

Vytalize Health is a new kind of Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) powering primary care practices through bold financial incentives and smart technology. Vytalize health currently works with more than 600 providers in 14 states and manages more than $2 billion in medical spending. The partnership with Glucose Guards is being launched out of the Vytalize Innovation Lab. Vytalize developed the platform to attract and deploy leading digital health solutions in a value-based environment.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with Glucose Guards given their unique patient engagement capability and the humanized approach they take to empower patients," Faris Ghawi, CEO of Vytalize Health.

Glucose Guards empowers people with diabetes to take an active role in their health. The member experience includes interactive weekly webinars and 1-on-1 coaching sessions led by certified diabetes educators, focusing on gaps in care. Portal access consists of a virtual logbook, animated videos, games, a vibrant community, and a rewards shop where members can earn real-time rewards for participating in their health.

"Since Glucose Guards has launched, it has been inspiring to see our members embrace the program and become empowered to take control of their health. We've seen not only reductions in their hemoglobin A1cs but also incredible member satisfaction," Taylor Abo-Hamzy, CEO of Glucose Guards.

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is a new kind of Medicare ACO powering primary care practices with bold financial incentives and smart technology. By specializing in Medicare services, Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution that is uniquely efficient and effective. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for tens of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries across 14 states by helping them take control of their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com or email info@vytalizehealth.com.

About Glucose Guards:

Glucose Guards is a team of Physicians, Physician Assistants, Pharmacists, Nurses, Nutritionists, Diabetes Health Coaches, Dieticians, and medical assistants who have teamed up to take a stand against diabetes. Glucose Guards is dedicated to helping people achieve healthier lives and knows that people with diabetes deserve better. The aim is to empower people with diabetes in new and innovative ways in an effort to decrease the burden of cost to both patients and the United States healthcare system while improving the quality of life for the members. Glucose Guards is in partnership with Practice Management of America, Inc. "PMA" which manages over 200,000 attributed lives and focuses on providing The Right Care, at The Right Place, at The Right Time. Learn more about Glucose Guards by visiting our website at https://glucoseguards.com/ or call 1-888-458-2649. You can also find Glucose Guards on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DiabetesDoneRight/.

