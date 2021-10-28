Three Valley Copper Corp. Announces Upsize to the Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to C$16 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) – Three Valley Copper Corp. ("TVC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amending agreement with PI Financial Corp. and Eight Capital as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (together, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing to an aggregate of 50,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.32 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$16,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Unit Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company (each a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.45 for a period of 30 months from the closing of the Offering.

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the Closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as the Offering, to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or around November 18, 2021 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the advancement of the Company’s flagship Minera Tres Valles project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 91.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: the anticipated approvals from all necessary regulators including the TSX Venture Exchange and the expected date of closing of the Offering.

Although TVC believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: the anticipated approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulators, which approvals are not guaranteed. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such Forward-Looking Statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the Forward-Looking Statements and information as the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since Forward-Looking Statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2021 and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by law.

