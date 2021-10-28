Be Humance Launches New Collection of Self-Care Essentials to Help De-Stress and Relax

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association (AMA), more than 80% of Americans report emotions associated with prolonged stress. Now more than ever, it's important to take care of one's mental health during these uncertain and stressful times. Be Humance , a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals committed to mental health and wellness, has recently launched a range of therapeutic products and self-care tools designed to encourage individuals to slow down, be more present, and find balance in everyday life.

"Our mission is to make mental wellness a part of everyday life," says Carolyn Brousseau, Founder and CEO of Be Humance. "Thoughtfully curated by a seasoned team of psychologists, social workers and psychoeducators, our collection of self-care products are designed to help individuals reduce anxiety, welcome changes, resolve inner conflicts, and find solutions to complex situations. Because we believe in providing consumers with realistic, sustainable solutions to managing life's destabilizing events, we'll also be launching a lineup of self-therapy online training classes in 2022 ."

Be Humance's bestselling therapeutic and self-care essentials include:

Weighted Blanket ($230) - Available in 10, 15, and 20 lb. weights, this weighted blanket promotes restful sleep while helping to relax the nervous system. The blanket is filled with ecological glass microbes that perfectly regulate according to the temperature of the body, making it comfortable to use in warm and cold climates.

- Available in 10, 15, and 20 lb. weights, this weighted blanket promotes restful sleep while helping to relax the nervous system. The blanket is filled with ecological glass microbes that perfectly regulate according to the temperature of the body, making it comfortable to use in warm and cold climates. Luxurious Faux Fur Cover for Weighted Blanket ($130) - Made from soft and silky synthetic fur, this luxurious weighted blanket cover is the perfect cozy companion for chilly days and nights. Irresistibly soft and comforting, this blanket cover is conveniently machine washable.

- Made from soft and silky synthetic fur, this luxurious weighted blanket cover is the perfect cozy companion for chilly days and nights. Irresistibly soft and comforting, this blanket cover is conveniently machine washable. Egyptian Cotton Cover for Weighted Blanket ($79) - Also designed to fit Be Humance's weighted blanket, this durable 100% Egyptian cotton cover is luxurious, lightweight, and incredibly breathable. Comes with an internal zipper system that secures the cover to the blanket.

- Also designed to fit Be Humance's weighted blanket, this durable 100% Egyptian cotton cover is luxurious, lightweight, and incredibly breathable. Comes with an internal zipper system that secures the cover to the blanket. Weighted Throw ($199) - Weighing 8 lbs., the Weighted Throw is perfect for curling up on the couch, reading, relaxing, or watching a movie. Includes a high-quality, super-soft, machine-washable protective cover.

- Weighing 8 lbs., the Weighted Throw is perfect for curling up on the couch, reading, relaxing, or watching a movie. Includes a high-quality, super-soft, machine-washable protective cover. Meditation Cushion ($95) - Higher and wider than a standard yoga bolster, the hand-embroidered Meditation Cushion is ideal for beginners and less flexible individuals to use during yoga, meditation, and relaxation. An essential accessory to maintain body alignment during your meditation practice.

- Higher and wider than a standard yoga bolster, the hand-embroidered Meditation Cushion is ideal for beginners and less flexible individuals to use during yoga, meditation, and relaxation. An essential accessory to maintain body alignment during your meditation practice. Therapeutic Lavender Mask ($30) - This versatile mask can be used warm or cold for a range of benefits, like relieving migraines and tension headaches, soothing tired or puffy eyes, promoting relaxation and sleep, and more. The mask is made from 100% cotton and is filled with organic pearled barley and dried lavender flowers.

For more information on Be Humance, visit www.behumance.com or join our community at https://go.behumance.com/infolettre-newsletter .

