Seecaas, the Shoe Brand That Gives Back, Partners With Jessica Robertson of Duck Dynasty to Help Families in Their Adoption Journey

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seecaas, the shoe brand that showcases fashionable flats with removable and interchangeable straps, is partnering with Jessica Robertson of Duck Dynasty to shine a light on the difficulties of adoption.

Both the owner of Seecaas, Ashley Hensley, and Jessica Robertson have gone through their own adoption struggles and want to highlight and help those who may be going through the adoption journey. They wanted to create a community that helps guide and support families braving the path of adoption.

The brand announces the Seecaas x Jessica Robertson Capsule, which consists of six colorways launching mid-November: a festive red, brown leather, pink and houndstooth flyknit, camo flyknit, and a leopard print flyknit with an option of black or dark green accents—and a percentage of sales will go to the Seecaas Hope for Adoption Foundation. Seecaas awards two grants per year to people going through the process of adoption through the Seecaas Hope for Adoption Foundation. This financial grant program strives to help families/individuals with the cost of their adoption.

"I wanted to create a fun, stylish, yet comfortable shoe that had meaning," says Ashely Hensley, Owner of Seecaas. "Through the adoption process, my husband Adam and I learned there are a lot of parents out there who may want to adopt more than anything, but they can't afford to do so. Our goal is to work with our brands and our foundation to aid as many people as we can in experiencing the joy of adoption. That is how we came to partner with Jessica, who not only has amazing style but a huge heart and who certainly aligns with our mission. We knew it would be a great fit for our first collaboration."

"Ashley and I were meant to connect and immediately shared our adoption stories," says Jessica Robertson. "I too wanted to share, connect and give back, as I know how difficult the adoption process can be. The collaboration is more than shoes, it's a way for us to highlight the struggles, need for awareness about the adoption process, provide support and funds to families, and to give back to a mission that is close to our heart."

Adam and Ashley Hensley started the Seecaas Hope for Adoption Foundation after their journey through two adoptions as well as one failed adoption. They know the cost of adoption and want to help families in any way they can to be able to experience this beautiful gift. Adam and Ashley Hensley currently have three children, two of whom were brought to them by the wonderful experience of adoption.

For more information on the foundation and to apply, go to https://seecaas.com/pages/seecaas-hope-for-adoption.

About Seecaas: A collection of flat shoes made with 100% real leather and are fun, fashionable, and stylish, ranging from classic black to snakeskin and leopard. The insole is made from recyclable thread with a special meaning. The triangle on the bottom is the symbol for the adoption triad, one that demonstrates the relationship between both parents and adoptees in an adoption. The founder, Ashley Hensley, wanted to create a beautiful flat for moms, businesswomen, and all women wanting fashion and comfort in a shoe with the presence knowing that consumers are helping a mission to #leavealittlesparkle #InHerSeecaas wherever they may go.

