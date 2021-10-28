Stratus Expands Its Presence at Guidewire Connections 2021 as Guidewire's Annual User Conference Returns to Las Vegas

SHREWSBURY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Select Consulting Partner, is thrilled to support Guidewire's 17th annual user conference with an expanded presence as a Connections 2021 Gold sponsor. "We can't wait to be back under one roof. Directly engaging and building relationships with our customers and leaders within the Insurance industry fuels our ongoing success, and Guidewire Connections provides us a platform to do just that. As a Gold Sponsor, we're proud to have an even greater presence at the event this year and are excited to share all of our areas of expansion," said Britt Bahar, Chief Sales Officer, Stratus.

Stratus' team of Guidewire experts are especially looking forward to learning about the product's newest innovations. "As we look forward, we're especially interested in the ongoing investment in Guidewire Cloud. We've found that the advantages of their latest release, Cortina, addresses many concerns our clients have top of mind, specifically around user satisfaction and improved speed to market. As we continue to evolve and expand our solution offerings, our focus remains on driving business value by investing in the technology and people that will help get them there," said Alvin Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Stratus.

Rafael Moreira, Senior Vice President of Global Delivery, Stratus, adds, "In order to complement the projected growth and trajectory of Guidewire Cloud, the Delivery vertical of our organization is pursuing the Cloud Certification path for our teams globally. We look forward to offering Guidewire customers another channel to access cloud services to support them throughout their journey."

Since Stratus' acceptance into Guidewire's PartnerConnect Program in August 2020, they've experienced accelerated growth across their Managed Services and Application Development service offerings , which has propelled added investment in expanding their global teams and the development of added technical expertise in Guidewire's integrations. "We're ecstatic about Stratus' ongoing expansion and evolution within the P&C community. We're honored to be a part of Guidewire Connections 2021 and are continually investing in advancing the value-added solutions we deliver to our customers," said Steve Damen, Managing Partner, Stratus.

Stratus will be sending more employees to the event than ever before across their Sales, Delivery and Development organizations. They look forward to being back in person promoting their capabilities and connecting with P&C leaders from around the globe.

With Guidewire Connections just days away, Stratus would like to invite you to kick off the week with a champagne toast and a chance to win big at their slot machine. Stop by booth G2 during the Welcome Reception at 6pm in the Partner Pavilion on Monday, November 1.

For additional information, visit www.stratustech.com

About Stratus Technology Services:

With more than 20 years of insurance experience, Stratus has provided Guidewire-specific solutions since 2013 and has a demonstrated track record of partnering with P&C insurers in deploying, customizing, enhancing and maintaining their investment in Guidewire technology and its integrations. Stratus' commitment and methodology has led it to partner with some of the most well-known P&C insurers, enabling a robust practice servicing more than 45 customers throughout North America.

Powered by their global team of Guidewire subject matter experts, Stratus delivers implementations, upgrades, managed services, and production support for Guidewire's InsuranceSuite, data and analytics, digital portal and Guidewire Cloud products. Flexible engagement models are supported by Stratus' 24/7 delivery center in Hyderabad, India, which offers scalable and cost-effective solution models.

Stratus' core engagement team develops customized solutions driven by in-depth customer understanding, industry best-practices and extensive Guidewire product knowledge. Stratus customers receive a unique level of attention, service, and support that is instrumental to the success of each engagement.

bbahar@stratustech.com

(848)459-0876

