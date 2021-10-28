Western Europe Accounts For Largest Direct Mail Advertising Market Share As Per The Business Research Company's Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the direct mail advertising market, the global direct mail advertising market is expected to grow from $58.41 billion in 2020 to $61.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $66.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



Direct mail advertising is a type of direct marketing where the mail is delivered physically to a prospect’s mailbox through postal services or other delivery service. Postcards, flyers, and catalogs are common examples. Direct mail marketing refers to any physical correspondence that is sent to customers with the expectation of encouraging them to support the business. Direct mailers need to have something unique or something that will help customers identify the business, a call to action (CTA), and a way for the customers to contact the business.

Western Europe was the largest region in the direct mail advertising market and was worth $12.10 billion in 2020. The market accounted for 0.071% of the region's GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $28.6, $21 higher than the global average.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Postcards, Self-Mailers, Letters and Envelop, Dimensional Mailers, Catalogs), By End-User (Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery covers major direct mail advertising companies, direct mail advertising market share by company, direct mail advertising manufacturers, direct mail advertising market size, and direct mail advertising market forecasts. The report also covers the global direct mail advertising market and its segments.

The growth in the direct mail advertising market in Western Europe is supported by a large number of households, and increase in demand for print media. For instance, the print media market in Western Europe is expected to increase from $53.51 billion in 2020 to $63.16 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4%. In 2020, the government of Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic offered $255 million US (€220 million) to print media to help support them and manage their “digital transition”.

The global direct mail advertising market is segmented by type into postcards, self-mailers, letters and envelop, dimensional mailers, catalogs and by end-user into retail, banks & financial institutions, commercial buildings, media & entertainment, government, transportation.

To modernize the process, direct mail advertisers are now using augmented reality. Augmented reality is a huge engaging medium and it creates more opportunities that can make direct mails interactive. For instance, EE, a mobile network operator, used Blippar technology augmented reality to enhance its paper bills so that customers can scan inserts with the Blippar's app to know more about the services provided by EE, and also watch exclusive videos in augmented reality. Augmented reality-enabled bills captured an average of 3 minutes of dwell time per customer and awareness of EE’s product range.

The major players covered in the global direct mail advertising market are RR Donnelley, Valassis, Dai Nippon, Harte Hanks, Quad/ Graphics, Cenveo, Hibbert, Gunderson Direct, Greetabl, SaasMQL, Lob, PrintingForLess, InfoUSA, Postable, Cactus Mailing, Modern Postcard, Postalytics, Print Label and Mail, PsPrint, Next Day Flyers, SmartPress, Mudlick Mail, Postcard Mania. In Western Europe, key companies include The Printing & Mailing, Redcmarketing, The Direct Mail Company, Deutschepost, and Seonetitalia.

Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide direct mail advertising market overviews, direct mail advertising market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, direct mail advertising market segments and geographies, direct mail advertising market trends, direct mail advertising market drivers, direct mail advertising market restraints, direct mail advertising market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Directory and Mailing List, Other Publishers), By Application (Residential, Business), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2021 - By Mode (Online Advertising, Offline Advertising), By Type (TV, Digital, Radio, Print, Out-Of-home (OOH)), By End-User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Advertising Agencies, Billboard & Outdoor Advertising, Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms, Print Advertising Distribution, Other Advertising Services, Public Relations, Direct Mail Advertising), By Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

