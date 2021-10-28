ASSYSTEM: Revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 and 2022 financial calendar

French English

Revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

Like-for-like growth: 10.7% (12.3% for Nuclear)

Paris-La Défense, 28 October 2021, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 and the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated revenue and year-on-year changes (unaudited)









In millions of euros 9 months 2020 9 months 2021 Total year-on-year-change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 344.7 381.6 +10.7% +10.7% Nuclear 215.0 242.9 +13.0% +12.3% ET&I** 126.6 138.7 +9.6% +8.2% Other*** 3.1 - - -













In millions of euros Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Total year-on-year-change Like-for-like

year-on-year change* Group 115.2 128.2 +11.3% +7.0% Nuclear 73.6 79.2 +7.5% +6.7% ET&I** 41.6 49.0 +18.0% +7.5%

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

** Including Staffing revenue amounting to €28.8 million in the first nine months of 2020 and €28.5 million in the first nine months of 2021 (€8.6 million in Q3 2020 and €9.4 million in Q3 2021). The India-based company, STUP Consultants Private Limited – which has been consolidated since 1 July 2021 – contributed €4.4 million to consolidated revenue in Q3 2021.

*** The business corresponding to the “Other” segment has been deconsolidated since 1 July 2020.

Consolidated revenue totalled €381.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, representing like-for-like growth of 10.7%, with the positive 0.9% impact of changes in the scope of consolidation offset by a negative 0.9% currency effect.

In the third quarter of 2021, Assystem’s revenue came to €128.2 million, up 11.3% year on year. Like-for-like growth was 7.0%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a positive 3.8% impact (stemming from the consolidation of the India-based company, STUP as from 1 July 2021) and the currency effect was a positive 0.5%.

NUCLEAR

Revenue from Nuclear activities totalled €242.9 million in the first nine months of 2021, versus €215.0 million and €220.0 million respectively for the same period in 2020 and 2019.

At 13.0%, year-on-year growth was particularly strong (breaking down as 12.3% like-for-like growth, a positive 0.9% impact from changes in scope of consolidation and a negative 0.2% currency effect). The increase was also high compared against 2019. In both cases, the revenue rises were fuelled by the Group’s activities in France and the United Kingdom.

Third-quarter Nuclear revenue amounted to €79.2 million (including €0.1 million from the ENEC contract in the UAE), versus €73.6 million (including €3.9 million from the ENEC contract) and €70.8 million respectively for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019.

ENERGY TRANSITION & INFRASTRUCTURES (ET&I)

Revenue generated by the ET&I business in the first nine months of 2021 was €138.7 million, versus €126.5 million and €137.6 million respectively for the same period in 2020 and 2019.

The year-on-year growth figure compared with 2020 was 9.6% (8.2% like-for-like growth, a positive 3.4% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (stemming from the consolidation of STUP) and a negative 2.1% currency effect). Compared with 2019, however, growth was more modest, as the positive impact of STUP’s consolidation was offset by the decrease in Staffing revenue between 2019 and 2021 (primarily due to changes in exchange rates).

In the third quarter of 2021, ET&I revenue totalled €49.0 million (including €4.4 million generated by STUP), versus €41.6 million in Q3 2020 and €44.1 million in Q3 2019.

ACQUISITION OF SCHOFIELD LOTHIAN LTD

In mid-October, Assystem acquired the entire capital of Schofield Lothian Ltd – a consultancy company which primarily specialises in UK rail projects, generates annual revenue of £9 million (€10 million) and has 80 specialist consultants.

Schofield Lothian’s comprehensive services offering for UK railway transport players combined with its capabilities in Consents & Engagement and Environmental Services mean that Assystem is now in a position to serve UK energy projects end-to-end, from their preliminary stages right through to infrastructure commissioning.

2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

9 February: Full-year 2021 revenue release

15 March: Full-year 2021 results release – Presentation meeting on 16 March at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

28 April: First-quarter 2022 revenue release

1 June: Annual General Meeting

28 July: First-half 2022 revenue release

14 September: First-half 2022 results release – Presentation meeting on 15 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

27 October: Third-quarter 2022 revenue release





ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris

For more information please visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

Philippe Chevallier

CFO & Deputy CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07







Anne-Charlotte Dagorn

Communications Director

acdagorn@assystem.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29 Agnès Villeret

Investor relations - Komodo

agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15





Attachment