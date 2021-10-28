ALSTOM SA : Alstom to provide the track and the 3rd power rail for Line 18 of the future Ile-de-France metro

English French

Alstom to provide the track and the 3rd power rail for Line 18 of the future Ile-de-France metro

The contract awarded to Alstom includes the construction of 46 kilometres of single-track metro line, serving seven stations.

Alstom becomes a dominant player in the construction of Line 18 with this order, which completes the one obtained previously for the rolling stock and the automatic control system.

28 October 2021 – Alstom has been chosen by the Société du Grand Paris to supply, equip and commission the track, the 3rd power rail and the linear equipment for the eastern section and the viaduct of Line 18 of the future Ile-de-France metro. This order is worth 133 million euro1 for the firm tranche.

“After metro lines 15, 16 and 17, the Société du Grand Paris renews its confidence in Alstom's expertise and experience in the field of tracklaying. I am extremely proud that Alstom has been chosen as the supplier for one of the most important tracks and third rail contracts in France. Alstom thus becomes a major player in the construction of Line 18 of the future Paris metro, with this order and the one for the rolling stock and the automatic control system obtained earlier,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France. “As a socially responsible company, Alstom will carry out at least 10% of this contract’s volume with people in social integration and will mobilise the ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises for the execution of this project.”

Line 18 of the future Ile-de-France metro is an automatic metro line that will eventually link Versailles to Orly airport in 30 minutes, passing through the Saclay plateau, its education and research centres. The section between Massy-Palaiseau and the CEA/Saint-Aubin station is scheduled to enter service in 2026; the section between Orly airport and Massy-Palaiseau is scheduled for 2027.

The contract awarded to Alstom includes the construction of 46 kilometres of single-track metro line, serving seven stations – between Orly airport and the CEA/Saint-Aubin station.

Alstom oversees all studies, supply, works and tests for the track, the 3rd rail and the linear equipment for the eastern section and the viaduct of Line 18. Thirty-five kilometres of pedestrian walkways and 50 km of cable trays will be installed in addition to the track and the 3rd rail.

At its peak, the project will mobilise around 250 employees from Alstom's Infrastructure France teams, both on the Line 18 worksite and at the Alstom site in Saint-Ouen.

Alstom offers a complete range of sustainable solutions for tracklaying, electrification and the supply and installation of electromechanical material along the entire track, in stations and depots.

These infrastructure solutions, whether they are for urban or mainline projects, facilitate the integration of products as part of turnkey solutions.

1 This amount has been recorded in the second quarter of Alstom's 2021/22 financial year

