Mediaocean named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Ad Tech and named in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice: Ad Tech

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the “Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech” (October 2021) . This is the second time that Mediaocean has been named in the Ad Tech report, having been named a Visionary in 2020. The research was conducted prior to the acquisition of Flashtalking, and those additional capabilities were not considered.

Gartner defines the Ad Tech market as “technology for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, OTT/CTV, mobile, social and search with functions for targeting, campaign design, media buying, analysis, optimization and automation.” Fourteen total companies were evaluated in the research, and Mediaocean was named a Leader.

Mediaocean empowers the world’s top agencies and advertisers to manage $200 billion in annualized media spend. In July 2021, Mediaocean announced its acquisition of Flashtalking , adding solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and fraud prevention. In 2020, Mediaocean acquired 4C Insights , adding capabilities for marketers to manage audiences and optimize campaigns across closed ecosystems and converged television. With the launch of its new product paradigm and recent investment from CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates, Mediaocean has signaled that it will continue to unify its core offering into a modern, omnichannel advertising platform.

Mediaocean was also named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Ad Tech in February 2021, one of only three companies to be recognized. With over 200 reviews, Mediaocean has the most in the category and an overall 4.5/5.0 rating as of 31st December 2020. One Mediaocean customer stated , “Mediaocean is a very easy-to-use tool. It gives me great insights to help run my business and find new audiences. It has helped us increase our ROI.” Another customer review highlights Mediaocean’s outstanding support and service, “Mediaocean support is amazing and really helps with their already easy to use/learn applications.”

“It is truly an honor to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “In collaboration with our customers, our team has worked incredibly hard to create an independent, scaled, and global omnichannel platform that can be relied upon to run the business of advertising. We will continue to innovate and develop solutions that prepare our customers for the future, and our acquisition of Flashtalking adds additional capabilities that address media convergence in a cookie-less world.”

Please visit www.mediaocean.com/garter-magic-quadrant-ad-tech-2021-report to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

