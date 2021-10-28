International DME Association Names Oberon Fuels Executive Cinch Munson to Leadership Posts

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International DME Association (IDA) has appointed Cinch Munson, Vice President for Commercial Development at Oberon Fuels, to the association's leadership as a member of the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. He will also lead the Association’s North American Affairs Committee.



The IDA's Board of Directors comprises senior executives from stakeholder companies and the international associations representing related downstream interests (including LPG/propane and methanol), with a geographic focus on regions most active in the introduction of sustainable low-carbon, low-emission fuels. In this role, Cinch will join other international senior executives from stakeholder companies to lead, advise and deliver IDA member objectives.

North America is seeing increased activity and investment in DME initiatives. The North American Affairs Committee's members represent stakeholders with interests in North America, and includes companies and organizations representing all aspects of the fuel's value chain. In addition to providing a collegial forum for exchange of strategic perspectives and meaningful information about current developments and opportunities, the group will advocate with lawmakers and regulatory bodies to facilitate DME's inclusion in federal and state funding for fleet testing and other programs likely to further DME’s success in North America.

“It is an honor to have been selected to serve alongside leaders in the industry,” said Munson. “It is an exciting time at Oberon Fuels to be producing renewable DME for commercial markets. There are many people whose vision and hard work has brought the industry to this point. We are thrilled to be able to bring that vision to reality.”

Renewable DME (rDME) significantly reduces emissions and carbon intensity when used in place of traditional fuels in three applications: as a blending agent with liquified petroleum gas (LPG, or propane); as a diesel replacement in compression ignition engines; and as an energy-dense, cost-effective means to transport and store renewable hydrogen. When produced using the Oberon Fuels process, the California Air Resources Board has calculated that dairy biogas-based rDME has an estimated carbon intensity (CI) value of -278. Renewable DME used as a transportation fuel can quickly decarbonize multiple markets, including the transportation sector, while greatly reducing the emissions of particulate matter, greenhouse gases, and other pollutants.

Founded in 2010 to provide innovative energy solutions to reduce emissions, waste, and carbon impact, Oberon Fuels is the only company currently producing renewable DME commercially. Beyond cleaner emissions, rDME from the Oberon Fuels process creates economic opportunity and jobs for rural economies by tying waste feedstock to multiple renewable fuel markets.

About Oberon Fuels

California-based Oberon Fuels is on a global mission to decarbonize fuel and energy sectors through the commercialization of a powerful, enabling molecule: dimethyl ether (DME). Renewable DME can significantly reduce industrial emissions by replacing fossil-based incumbents: as an energy-dense, cost-effective means to move renewable hydrogen; as a blending agent for LPG; and as a diesel replacement. Oberon continues to challenge the status quo by introducing innovative solutions that reduce emissions, improve local air quality and create economic opportunity for communities. In 2013, Oberon Fuels’ refinery in Brawley, Calif., produced the first fuel-grade DME in North America, and in 2021 produced the first-ever renewable DME in the US. Oberon’s DME has powered vehicle demonstrations around the world with Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Ford, among others. Founded in 2010, Oberon Fuels is privately held with both private and strategic investors, including Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH). More information about Oberon Fuels is available at www.oberonfuels.com.

Media Contact

John Williams, Scoville PR for Oberon Fuels

+1-206-660-5503, jwilliams@scovillepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=c86c0a2a-960e-4999-a02b-dcdf4d70def6&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280