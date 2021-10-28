SII : SII acquires ANANKEI in Belgium

French English

Paris, Octobre 28, 2021 – 6 p.m.

SII acquires ANANKEI in Belgium

The SII Group strengthens its position in Belgium by acquiring ANANKEI BV, based in Leuven.

ANANKEI BV is an IT consulting company with a human touch, specialized in Infrastructure and Telecom and which has been supporting the digital transformation of Belgian companies for more than 15 years. Its client portfolio consists of around fifteen major international clients, mainly in the Telecom, Banking, Finance and Insurance and Utilities sectors.

ANANKEI BV had a turnover of nearly €8 million in 2020 with a staff of 100 employees.

With this acquisition, the SII Group expands its service offering in Belgium in strategic sectors and strengthens its proximity to a number of major clients.

The acquisition of 100% of the shares of the company ANANKEI BV was fully settled in cash and the activities will be consolidated in the books of Group SII as of November 1, 2021.

This operation fits into the framework of the SII Group’s international development strategy.

Buyer’s financial adviser: Jacques PAQUIN – MEP Conseil

Next appointment:

Fiscal 2021-2022 half-year revenues, Tuesday November 9, 2021 after trading

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci: +33(0)142 848 222

Financial Press Contact: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr: +33(0)153 488 057

About SII

Serving as a true partner for technology matters, SII Group provides solutions with added value to projects at major companies. Relying on teams of expert engineers and methods applying the highest quality standards, SII’s business has a balanced focus on:

Technology consulting (IT, electronics, and telecoms),

Digital services (technical IT and networks).

SII Group has organized itself to offer the responsiveness and flexibility of personalized service. SII has nine offices in France serving as profit centers with robust operational resources and the ability to support major international clients, serving companies in 18 countries on four continents.

In the 2020-2021 financial year, which ended on 31 March, SII Group recorded revenues of €654.2 million.





