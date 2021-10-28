PAOG Entertains Partnership To Accelerate Development Of CBD Pharmaceutical Treatment For $14 Billion COPD Market

Sandusky, OH, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company is entertaining a partnership opportunity to accelerate the ongoing development of its RespRx CBD pharmaceutical for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The COPD treatment market is anticipated to rise from an estimated $9 billion in 2015 to $14.1 billion in 2025 .

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). The ongoing research targets the treatment of respiratory disorders in support of a pharmaceutical being developed by PAOG under the name RespRx .

PAOG has engaged Veristat as a CRO to prepare an IND for the FDA.

PAOG’s RespRx research has shown effectiveness in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) recently released a report on a case study where CBD demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of lung cancer and COPD.

RespRx, in addition to its clinical research with COPD, has been engaged in select, non-clinical trials to treat cancer and demonstrated effectiveness.

PAOG has received numerous inquiries into its RespRx developments. Now PAOG is considering a partnership opportunity with a larger organization that has the potential to accelerate the ongoing development of RespRx.

PAOG will release more information as the partnership opportunity develops.

