Embedded Analytics Market worth 52780 million: CAGR of 14.1%: Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Embedded Analytics Market size is projected to grow from USD 26770 million in 2020 to USD 52780 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Embedded analytics provides critical benefits to organizations, such as reducing unavoidable losses, developing new opportunities, saving expenses by maintaining continuous operations, and enhancing efficiency by assessing and acting on any business issue in real time. More applications will be outfitted with advanced analytics capabilities in the future years, driving the growth of the embedded analytics market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Embedded Analytics market analysis include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, TIBCO Software, Birst, Logic Analytics and Others.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. Because of the increased emphasis on advanced analytics by major industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and government, among others Europe Embedded Analytics market is accounted for the second highest market share, as organizations in this area are adopting more complex solutions for automation through real-time analytics solutions.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Solution, the market is segmented into Software, Service. Software segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Size of Organization, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises.

Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Cloud, On-premise. Cloud-based has largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the End-user Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Other End-user Verticals. IT & telecommunication segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Embedded Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on software and IT service providers. During this period of economic uncertainty, IT vendors must align their strategies to be more customer-centric and to lead clients on their digital journey. Customers rely largely on technology to help them maintain company continuity in the face of problems such as working from home, disrupted supply chains, and changing customer choices and expectations.

