A Wynning Partnership: Cognitus Consulting Announces the Acquisition of WynBlue

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus, an SAP gold partner, considered the world's most advanced SAP S/4HANA conversion factory with 850+ highly qualified consultants operating from 14 global delivery locations, today announced the acquisition of WynBlue - a specialized ERP integrator. WynBlue's founder Adam James now joins Cognitus as the Head of professional services practice.

WynBlue, a focused solutions provider for professional services firms looking to scale their operations through the effective implementation of ERP solutions. The team's strength lies in implementing and managing industry-specific cloud solutions with the use of natively built applications.

Adam James founded WynBlue in 2019 and prior to this was the Founding Partner at Wyndham Group for over 11 years. Adam is an enterprise solution architect and brings decades of experience working on ERP systems, with a history of success designing and delivering SAP-based ERP solutions. Speaking about the acquisition, Adam says, "Cognitus and WynBlue have been working as partners adding value to customers for years and we are thrilled to come on board and give Cognitus ProServ's current and future clientele best-in-class outcomes. We look forward to going to market as a unified team with heightened reach and a stronger tool-stack, which we believe make for a powerful combination."

Speaking about the acquisition, Nitin Khanna - Global Managing Partner, Cognitus, says, "Our plans to bring competitive advantage to professional services and project-based companies will be accelerated with the expertise and talent of Adam James and the entire WynBlue team, especially in the SAP space. WynBlue has a stellar reputation across several large-scale transformation projects for global names like EY, Microsoft, Bain Capital, IBM, etc. This acquisition complements our recent investments to better serve the pro-serv industry and amplify our solutions for our clients."

About the company

Named in 2020's INC list of fastest-growing companies in North America, Cognitus Consulting is an SAP Gold Partner that implements, deploys, sells, and supports SAP solutions, in addition to building apps in the SAP ecosystem. A world leader in the S/4HANA Movement, Cognitus' Gallop portfolio focuses on S/4HANA assessments, factory-delivered migrations from legacy systems, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

Follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitus-consulting

Visit us: www.cognitusconsulting.com

Contact us: sales@cognitusconsulting.com

Related Images











Image 1: Adam James joins Cognitus









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment