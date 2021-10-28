Media Advisory: Family Of Woman Killed By Impaired Driver To Join MADD Canada In Red Deer To Launch National Sober Driving Holiday Campaign

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The family of Chloe Kaniusis, who was killed in an impaired driving crash in 2014, will be joined by Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston and representatives from Red Deer RCMP, Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services on November 1st to launch MADD Canada’s national Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote sober driving during the holiday season.



Chloe and her mother, Brenda Brown, were returning home from a Christmas shopping trip in Red Deer on November 21, 2014 when an impaired driver hit their vehicle. Chloe died instantly. Brenda was pinned inside the wreckage for three hours, her beloved daughter just out of her reach. A mother of two young sons, a wife, a daughter – Chloe was just 30 years old when she was taken so horribly and so tragically from her heartbroken family.

This year’s Project Red Ribbon campaign materials honour Chloe’s memory.

With the holiday season being one of the busiest times on most social calendars, Project Red Ribbon reminds Canadians about the importance of always driving sober, or planning ahead for a sober ride home if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are being consumed.

Media are invited to attend the national launch event: Date & Time: Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. Location: RCMP North Red Deer Detachment – 6592 58 Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta Guest Speakers: Brenda Brown, Mother of Chloe Kaniusis and MADD Red Deer Vice-President Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston Sgt. Michael Zufferli, Red Deer RCMP Traffic Services Platoon Chief Kevin Bettesworth, Red Deer Emergency Services Stephanie Theede, Vice-President of Human Resources, KAG Canada Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President Photo Opportunities: Traditional red ribbon cutting, and tying of red ribbons on police vehicles. At 3 p.m., MADD Canada representatives will join police for a special sobriety checkpoint. Safety Protocols: To keep the event as safe as possible, all participants and attendees must have received two COVID-19 vaccinations (the second being a minimum of two weeks ago), and bring proof of vaccination. Children under 12 are exempt. In addition, proper distancing protocols will be followed and masks will be required.

Project Red Ribbon runs from November 1, 2021 to January 3, 2022. Throughout the campaign, MADD Canada volunteers in communities across Canada distribute thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals to the public to display as a symbol of their commitment to always drive sober. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of Canadians killed and injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs each year.

MADD Canada thanks its 2021 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support: Irving Oil, KAG Canada, Uber, BMO Financial Group and Economical Insurance. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, visit https://madd.ca/pages/giving/sponsors-and-donors/our-sponsors/.



