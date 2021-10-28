American National Declares Quarterly Dividend

GALVESTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share on its common stock CUSIP #02772A 109, at a meeting held on October 28, 2021. In compliance with NASDAQ’s applicable dividend notice requirements, the dividend is payable December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2021 with an ex-dividend date to be determined by the NASDAQ Stock Market, anticipated to be December 2, 2021. American National has paid dividends to stockholders for more than 100 consecutive years.



American National Group, Inc. is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $30.4 billion in assets, $23.6 billion in liabilities and $6.8 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. In addition to American National Insurance Company, major subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the Company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.