Multichannel Order Management Market to Garner USD 4.94 Billion at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Multichannel Order Management Market information by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.7%.

Multichannel order management (MOM) is a suite of B2B software with the aim of assisting ecommerce firms in attaining orders from multiple channels and delivering to intended customers. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the multichannel order management market covers a comprehensive analysis conducted with the help of primary and secondary market research methods. It covers prospects on the industry for the forecast period (2021-2027) while taking into consideration the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBM

Vinculum

Zoho

Linnworks

Oracle

Freestyle Solutions

Aptean

Selro

Stitch Labs

Brightpearl

Etail Solutions

Salesforce

HCL Technologies

SellerActive

SAP

Abundance of Ecommerce Merchants to Drive Market Demand

HVAC contractors and real estate developers are collaborating to provide modern and luxurious homes with all amenities. Automation of cooling and heating systems to provide convenience and comfort to home owners can drive the market demand for multichannel order management systems. Bundled products that work in a common connected platform are the latest selling point pursued by developers to drive sales of automation systems. For instance, Samsung Corporation has developed the SmartThings application to control a bevy of products on the platform. It can be used in creating ambience for single family and multi-family environments.

Smart Homes to Light up Market Growth

Smart homes can utilize multichannel order management solutions for controlling heating, electrical, cooling, and light appliances. They can increase comfort and usability while managing the ambience of rooms through a centralized remote. Moreover, it can enhance the security of homes by enabling floodlights and security illuminations at breach points. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the demand for smart lights by providing a safe space for work in homes and workstations.

Security Concerns to Hamper Market Growth

The huge initial costs of installation owing to added costs of installation and equipment can hamper the multichannel order management market growth. Use of expensive software, light sources, and control systems can deter potential clients. However, dipping prices of LEDs and energy savings of these lights can prove to be fruitful to the market in the coming years.

Services to Dominate Market Share

Based on the component, the multichannel order management market has been segmented into solution, software, and service. The service segment is further classified into professional services, consulting services, integration & deployment services, training & support services, and managed services.

Cloud Deployment Solutions to Lead Till 2027

Based on the deployment mode, the multichannel order management market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Large Enterprises to Gain Huge Market Share

Based on the organization size, the multichannel order management market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

E-commerce Vertical to Lead in Global Market

Based on the vertical, the market has been segmented into retail, e-commerce, and wholesale, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, food and beverages, other verticals. The other segment is further divided into automotive and pharmaceuticals. E-commerce vertical is expected to lead in the multichannel order management (MOM) market owing to need for high transparency among clients and customers.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Global Market Growth

APAC is estimated to display a strong growth rate owing to adoption of connected lighting systems in smart offices and homes. Rise of government-driven infrastructural projects and development of residential homes can provide opportunities to players in the regional market. Undertaking of smart city projects and initiatives by governments to offer LED lights at subsidized prices can bode well for the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Multichannel Order Management Market

The multichannel order management market is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as supply chains are hit and deliveries are delayed. But use of MOM software can provide alternatives to delivery options to ensure goods are picked from warehouses and delivered to clients. Rise of ecommerce and online shopping can encourage market growth.

Industry News

Increff has signed an agreement with Aramex and Namshi to provide them with transparency of their orders and allows them real-time tracking through unique bar codes across multiple sales channels simultaneously.

