Katie Ledecky, Olympic Champion Swimmer, Signs With Leading Authorities for Exclusive Speaking Representation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Authorities is pleased to announce its exclusive representation of 10-time Olympic medalist and 15-time World Champion medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky for speaking engagements. Ledecky is a record-shattering, history-making athlete who, in addition to being one of the most decorated swimmers of all time, has broken 14 world records and 37 American records.

"This is an amazing opportunity to hear directly from one of the most successful athletes of all time," said Matt Jones, president and CEO of Leading Authorities. "Katie Ledecky is the ultimate winner and the insights she shares on peak performance and achieving goals are highly sought after by our clients."

At age 15, Ledecky was the breakout star of the 2012 London games, where she outperformed a field of the world's best swimmers to win her first gold medal. She has since competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she finished with an overall Olympic medal count of four gold and one silver medal, breaking two world records in the process, as well as at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished with an overall Olympic medal count of two gold and two silver medals and made history by winning gold in the first-ever women's 1500-meter-freestyle and becoming the first-ever to three-peat in the 800-meter-freestyle.

Ledecky's success has earned her several honors, including USA Swimming's Golden Goggles Award as Female Swimmer of the year an unprecedented six times. In her talks, she'll be drawing from her inspirational career journey to share her elite-level strategies for visualizing and achieving success at the highest levels in any field. A graduate of Stanford University, where she led the swim team to back-to-back national championships, she is a champion for STEM education and leadership programs and partnered with Panasonic of North America to launch the Dive Into STEM Education program for middle schoolers.

Ledecky joins an exclusive roster that features such prominent figures as former speaker of the U.S House of Representatives Paul Ryan, legendary "Iron Man" of baseball Cal Ripken, Jr., retired four-star general Stanley McChrystal, former director of executive recruiting at Google Ginny Clarke, moderator of CBS News' Face the Nation Margaret Brennan, and retired NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL Chris Cassidy.

Leading Authorities, Inc. helps our clients tell their stories and reinforce their key messages through our work as a premier speakers bureau, video agency, and event production company. At Leading Authorities speakers bureau, we represent a talented roster of top business and political leaders, inspiring figures, best-selling authors, household names in media, sports, music, and more. Our Emmy Award-winning LAI Video team delivers powerful video campaigns for our clients' promotions and other marketing and communications priorities. And our full-service event production company LAI Live designs, produces, and manages events of all formats to create memorable and engaging experiences.

