Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

28 October 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 28 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 859,829 Ordinary shares at a price of 89.8p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 147,773,192 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

