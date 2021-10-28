Smith & Associates Real Estate Commissions Local Mural Titan Derek Donnelly for Public Art Project

St. Petersburg, FL, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith & Associates Real Estate, a longtime supporter of Tampa Bay’s art scene, has commissioned local artist, Derek Donnelly, to complete another aspiring outdoor mural to adorn their Fourth Street office in downtown St. Petersburg. Donnelly is one of the most popular and celebrated artists in St. Petersburg. His work can be seen throughout town and has become synonymous with promoting the local, unique flavor of the area. With work underway, the artist says the technique he is using has never been done before in St. Petersburg.

“I am ecstatic to be doing this project. This mural will have a vintage feel with a nod to the unique culture of St. Pete,” says Donnelly. Adding, “the immense inspiration and support from the people of our area are what keeps me going and gives these projects purpose.”

Donnelly is using a style he developed that he has not done on a large scale in the area yet, called “copper patina.” This technique creates a timeless, weathered look that appears rustic. The scenic process is performed by using a few colors to create an aged copper tone. With a design that honors the culture of St. Pete, this vintage large-scale painting will serve as an excellent introduction to tourists of the flourishing mural scene in St. Pete and represents the artistic support of the community.

For Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, having a mural along Fourth Street seemed like a natural way of bringing more art to the community. “Much like street artists have strived to bring art to the masses, the outdoor murals throughout St. Petersburg are a way to bring art to the people. With outdoor art, you don’t have to pay a gallery entrance fee to see something beautiful. We think St. Petersburg is a remarkable place to live and Derek’s design reflects the love we have for this community,” says Glaser. Smith recently unveiled another mural at the Beach Drive location with art by Ya La’ford.

The burgeoning art scene is one of the things that locals and tourists alike enjoy about downtown St. Petersburg. Outdoor murals have represented a major part of the artistic character and culture of the urban core and beyond. To view the mural, visit 1100 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 280 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.6 billion, and over 2,400 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 15.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.87M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2020). The company completes seven transactions a day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

