XACT Robotics® Makes History: Announces the First Ever Remote-Controlled Interventional Oncology Percutaneous Procedure Enabled by ACE Xtend™

XACT Robotics® today announced the world’s first remote controlled robotic instrument insertion and non-linear steering during an interventional oncology percutaneous procedure with ACE Xtend™. ACE Xtend™ is the remote-control feature of the XACT ACE® Robotic System, the world’s first and only comprehensive robotic system that integrates image-guided planning and real-time monitoring with precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering to deliver various instruments to a desired target in the body. This historic procedure using the XACT ACE® Robotic System with ACE Xtend™ was successfully completed by the interventional radiology team at Sarasota Interventional Radiology in Sarasota, Florida.

“We are very excited about the addition of remote capabilities with ACE Xtend™, that can improve workflows, allow us to perform more procedures and to better support our patients and staff,” said Dr. Gerald Grubbs, owner of Sarasota Interventional Radiology. “The ability for our interventional radiology team to perform procedures without having to enter the procedure room also increases overall safety by reducing the risk of exposure to radiation and other harmful pathogens.”

The XACT ACE® Robotic System’s unique features were proven in over 200 clinical and pre-clinical cases to improve tip-to-target accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in interventional percutaneous procedures. With the addition of ACE Xtend™, users can now reduce their exposure to harmful radiation and pathogens by controlling the XACT ACE® Robotic System from the control room.

“We are proud to announce this historic event as it shows our commitment to advancing care in interventional percutaneous procedures, and to deliver better outcomes to patients across the world” said Harel Gadot, Founder, Executive Chairman and President of XACT Robotics. “With the ability to control the XACT ACE® Robotic System from outside the imaging suite, we make the procedure more efficient and as such allow more patients to be treated.”

About Sarasota Interventional Radiology

Founded in 2006 by Gerald E. Grubbs, MD, board-certified interventional radiologist, SIR-Florida is a premier interventional radiology practice that focuses on nonsurgical and minimally invasive methods to diagnose and treat pain, illness, and disease. SIR-Florida is also a one-stop imaging center that offers the most revolutionary technology for general radiology needs, with each piece of equipment thoroughly researched and carefully selected for its imaging quality and its ability to maximize patient safety and comfort.



About the XACT ACE® Robotic System

The XACT ACE® Robotic System is the world's first and only comprehensive robotic system that integrates image guided planning and real time monitoring with non-linear steering and precise robotic insertion to deliver various instruments to a desired target in the body during percutaneous procedures, including ablations, biopsies and site-specific drug delivery. With a proven accuracy of less than 1.7mm and one insertion to target, it has shown to improve accuracy, consistency and efficiency of interventional percutaneous procedures The XACT ACE® Robotic System has FDA clearance for use during CT-guided percutaneous procedures, as well as a CE Mark.



About XACT Robotics®

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. The company is advancing the field of radiology with the introduction of the world's first and only comprehensive robotic system that integrates image guided planning and real time monitoring with non-linear steering and precise robotic insertion to deliver various instruments to a desired target in the body.

For further information, visit www.xactrobotics.com

