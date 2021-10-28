SERVPRO Honored by Foundation for National First Responders Day

Gallatin, TN, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in the cleaning, restoration, and construction industries, was honored with the Corporate Hero Award by the First Responders Children’s Foundation at their annual gala and concert – A Celebration of Heroes – held in honor of National First Responders Day, observed today, October 28. National First Responders Day was designated by the U.S. Congress in 2019 to honor those who are first on the scene in critical situations.

During the Celebration of Heroes, the First Responders Children’s Foundation presented a Hero Award to a member of each first responder category: police officer, firefighter, paramedic/EMT, nurse, medical personnel, and 911 dispatcher, in addition to presenting the Corporate Hero Award to SERVPRO.

SERVPRO CEO Rick Isaacson accepted the Corporate Hero Award on behalf of the franchise system, which consists of more than 1,900 locally owned and operated franchises in the U.S. and Canada. SERVPRO donated $100,000 to the foundation this summer and has been working on a strategy to localize the relationships among SERVPRO franchises, their communities’ first responder organizations, and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“SERVPRO and first responders have a natural relationship,” Isaacson said. “Our franchises and crews see the brave work of these heroes every day as SERVPRO heads towards disaster, after first responders address emergency situations, to help clean up and restore homes, businesses, and lives.”

The partnership between SERVPRO and the First Responders Children’s Foundation is helping to connect eager supporters with deserving recipients of the foundation’s mission. This will be showcased on ESPN during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in December and during multiple Toy Express events across the country.

“SERVPRO is proud to support the children and families of these brave men and women who selflessly help others, and we are humbled to be honored with the Corporate Hero Award,” Isaacson said. “But make no mistake, first responders are the real heroes, owed a debt of gratitude—not only on National First Responders Day but every day.”

The 20th annual event, held October 27 at New York City’s City Winery, raises money for the foundation which provides financial support to children and families who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Emceed by Bob Saget, the gala included musical performances by Lauren Alaina, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Maddie and Tae, Josh Turner, Chris Janson, and Southside Johnny. More than $265,000 has already been raised for families of first responders from the event and concert, which will broadcast on stations throughout the iHeart Radio network on Veterans Day, November 11. For more information about National First Responders Day or to support the First Responders Children’s Foundation, visit 1strcf.org.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, and biohazard/pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

