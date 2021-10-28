Seeking.com announces wealthiest cities

Las Vegas, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new year is quickly approaching and now is the time to start thinking about making those big changes for 2022. Whether you’re looking to find that special someone or simply just upgrade your lifestyle, Seeking.com is here to help.

Now, with remote work more popular than ever and the ability to move anywhere in the country, it’s time to take advantage and our research shows the cities with the most successful singles.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of the top 10 cities.

1. Brooklyn, New York

2. Beverly Hills, California

3. Los Angeles Chinatown

4. Miami

5. Van Ness, San Francisco

6. Chelsea, New York

7. Lenox Hill, New York

8. Turtle Bay, New York

9. Pilsen, Chicago

10. Downtown Houston, Texas

Seeking.com is the best dating source when looking for that special someone who is success-minded and has turned their way of life into affluence and wealth.

If you are interested in speaking with Brandon Wade, CEO and founder, or for more information, please contact press@seeking.com.

###

About Seeking.com

With over 20 million members worldwide, Seeking.com creates a community where singles are empowered to find relationships on their terms, encouraging upfront and honest communication for an elevated dating experience.