U.S. News Ranks University of Silicon Valley® (USV®) Among Best Colleges in 2022 Social Mobility Rankings

San Jose, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Silicon Valley (USV) today announced the institution was once again ranked as a “Best University” by U.S. News and World Report. USV officially ranked No. 19 in the media company’s 2022 Best Colleges/Regional Colleges (West) Social Mobility rankings.

The 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, published on Sept. 13, assessed over 1,450 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions of higher education on 17 measures of academic quality that fall into nine broad areas: graduation and retention, graduation rate performance, graduate indebtedness, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving. The Best Colleges/Regional Colleges West ranking focuses on undergraduate colleges in 15 western states that grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

The publication’s Social Mobility category is an indicator of how well USV enrolls and graduates students with exceptional financial need. The social mobility ranking was computed by aggregating the two ranking factors assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students. The social mobility ranking was computed by aggregating Pell Grant recipient graduation rates and the Pell Grant graduation rate performance among Pell recipients versus non-Pell recipients.

Approximately 44% of USV’s students qualify for Federal Pell Grants each year.

“We have been very successful at advancing social mobility by both enrolling and graduating proportionately large numbers of disadvantaged students. We are very proud to be recognized for our Social Mobility ranking of No. 19 and will continue to work hard to advance in this ranking,” said Charles Restivo, USV’s CEO.

USV also ranked No. 27 in the media company’s 2022 Best Colleges/Regional Colleges West overall rankings.

