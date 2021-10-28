Associa Colorado Names Andy Weitzel Director of Construction and Field Services

Denver, CO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado names Andy Weitzel as director of construction and field services.

Mr. Weitzel joins Associa Colorado with many years of construction experience, including a background in project management, construction services, commercial and residential painting, and hospitality. As a skilled leader with experience serving community associations and multi-family properties, Mr. Weitzel has a history of building strong relationships with clients, team members, and subcontractors. In his new position at Associa Colorado, he will lead the branch’s construction, maintenance, and capital projects division.

“Andy’s project management and construction services experience makes him the perfect candidate to join the Associa Colorado team,” stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado president. “His leadership will be an asset to our team as we continue to provide our client communities and residents with the best management, maintenance, and project services available.”

Mr. Weitzel earned his bachelor’s degree in recreation, tourism, and hospitality from the University of Northern Colorado.

